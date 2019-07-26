Corporation Bank pact with Bajaj Allianz

Corporation Bank has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd for providing insurance cover for accidental death to the specified saving bank account holders of the bank under the group personal accident insurance policy of the insurer.

A press release by the bank said here that Murala Paul Kennedy, General Manager,Corporation Bank, and TA Ramalingam, Senior President, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd, inked the pact recently.

Gopal Murli Bhagat and Birupaksha Mishra, Executive Directors of Corporation Bank, were present during the signing of the MoU. Corporation Bank has around 12 savings account variants to suit the needs of wide range of customers, it said.