Corporation Bank Q1 net up 21.50 per cent

Updated on August 03, 2019

Corporation Bank registered a net profit of ₹103.27 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 as against a profit of ₹84.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, recording a growth of 21.55 per cent.

The gross NPA (non-performing asset) of the bank stood at 15.44 per cent (17.44 per cent), and net NPA at 5.69 per cent (11.46 per cent) during the period.

The amount of gross NPA came down to ₹20,913.07 crore (₹21,753.21 crore), and net NPA slipped to ₹6,907.51 crore (₹13,333.27 crore) during the first quarter of 2019-20.

The provisions (other than tax) and contingencies stood at ₹729.53 crore (₹1,611.93 crore). Of this, the provisions for NPAs stood at ₹715.98 crore (₹1,508.42 crore) during the quarter.

The bank registered a net interest income of ₹1,298.67 crore (₹1,564.21 crore) and the other income of ₹432.32 crore (₹787.33 crore) during the period.

