Corporation Bank Q3 net jumps to ₹421 cr on higher interest income

Public sector lender Corporation Bank on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased seven fold to ₹420.83 crore in third quarter ended December 31, 2019 on higher interest income, albeit provisions for bad loans surged.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹59.94 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

Income increased to ₹6,051.93 crore, from ₹4,112.29 crore, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the net profit increased to ₹420.68 crore in third quarter ended December 31, 2019 from ₹60.53 crore a year ago.

Notwithstanding that the bank’s bad loan ratio has come down from the year-ago level, still it continues to remain elevated.

In absolute terms, the gross NPAs stood at ₹19,557.16 crore in the quarter, as against ₹21,921.42 crore a year ago. Net NPAs were valued at ₹6,321.81 crore, down from ₹13,521.22 crore.

Despite fall in bad loan provisions, the bank kept aside a higher provision of ₹1,300.35 crore for the quarter, compared with ₹842.27 crore reserved for the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter ended December 2019, the bank raised Basel III compliant tier II bonds amounting to ₹1,000 crore, it added.

NPA provisioning

For the accounts covered under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC), the bank has made a total provision of ₹7,404.96 crore (100 per cent of gross NPAs) including additional provision of ₹905 crore in said accounts as on December 31, 2019.

For other accounts pending resolution, under the provisions of IBC, the bank is holding total provision of ₹14,435.24 crore (96.35 per cent of gross NPAs), Corporation Bank said.

As per RBI norms, the bank has restructured and retained advances of ₹632.05 crore as standard assets as on December 31, 2019 and made provision of ₹31.60 crore as on December 31, 2019 in respect of such borrowers.

On migrating to the lower tax regime, which was introduced by the government for the corporate sector in September, Corporation Bank said it is currently in the process of evaluating this option.

Provision coverage ratio of the bank at end of December 31, 2019 was 84.58 per cent as compared to 66.13 per cent as on December 31, 2018.

Also, Corporation Bank said it has accepted buy-back offer of its wholly owned subsidiary CorpBank Securities Ltd (an unlisted entity) to the extent of 25 per cent of its total paid-up equity share capital.

Stock of Corporation Bank closed at at Rs 25.50 on BSE, up 9.68 per cent from its previous close.