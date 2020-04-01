Corporation Bank staff will be dedicated workers in merged entity, too: Officers’ body

The Corporation Bank Officers’ Organisaton (CBOO) has said its members will show the same dedication in the amalgamated entity as they did in Corporation Bank.

Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank have been merged with Union Bank of India with effect from April 1.

Satish Shetty, General Secretary of CBOO, told BusinessLine that he has sent a message to all the members of the organisation, reminding them that they are known for their professionalism. “Because of that we are respected. I told them that we will exhibit the same professionalism in the merged entity also. We will show that Corporation Bank is a class apart, and it will lead everywhere. We will show that we are meant to lead even in the merged entity,” he said.

Quoting the lines from the Bhagwad Gita, “Karmanyevaadhikarasthe, maa phaleshu kadachana” (‘Put in your efforts; do not expect the fruit), in his letter, he said: “Let us all join in seeking apology from our founder late Haji Abdulla Saheb and rededicate ourselves to serve the nation with the same philanthropic values inherited from him.”

He said the CBOO fought hard on all fronts to avert the merger. “Our last hope, the fight in the judicial front, also failed due to the ‘corona effect’ as the courts have not listed the case for hearing. However, we have the satisfaction (of knowing) that we did our part to save our identity; the result was not in our hands,” he said.

Isaac Vas, President of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), told BusinessLine that the amalgamation of the banks marks a very emotional moment for the people of coastal Karnataka, especially for those in Dakshina Kannada, who took great pride in Corporation Bank. Nevertheless, the current business scenario makes it inevitable, he added.