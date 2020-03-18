Covid-19: ICICI Bank’s digital services, APIs for homebound customers

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
ICICI Bank has launched ‘ICICIStack’ a set of digital banking services and APIs (application programme interface) that will enable customers to undertake a range of banking operations from their homes, at a time when they have been advised to stay indoors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The list of services offered includes digital account opening (instant savings and current account opening), loan solutions (including personal loans, credit cards, home and car loans, overdraft facility, business loans), payment solutions (UPI, bill payments using Bharat Bill Payment System), investments (FD, PPF, NPS and AI-led robo-advisory for other investments), insurance (term and health insurances digitally) and care solutions (protection for life, health, car and home).
An official statement quoting Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “We have been working on ‘ICICIStack’ to offer customers all digital banking services from one single platform. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak over the past few weeks, we have added a few new features and services to offer a bouquet of solutions to our customers.”
A non-ICICI Bank retail customer can open an instant savings account with the bank digitally, to get the benefits of ‘ICICIStack’ .
