Covid-19 impact: Insurers get claims worth ₹350 crore

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
While the country is fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, insurers are battling the increasing quantum of claims arising out of it.
The total claims registered with the insurers, mainly general and standalone health cover players, have reached a whopping ₹350 crore already, according to sources.
With about 7.2 lakh cases in the country as of now, the claims are pouring in on the insurers.
“Though this has been one of the fears for the industry right from the beginning, it has now come true. ₹350 crore is a huge amount and we are looking at our books as to how to deal with it,” a top executive of a private general insurance company told BusinessLine on the condition of anonymity.
Our enquiries with few insurers revealed that there has been a surge in claims in the last 45 days.
“The spatial distribution of claims is in sync with the cities where we are witnessing rapid increase in numbers,” said a source adding that the customer base as shown by claims is showing an urban tilt given the relatively higher penetration of health insurance in cities.
With over 21,000 deaths so far, even life insurers are not immune from the corona effect.
A managing director of a private life insurance company said the initial concern for the industry was likely disruption in premium payment due to the impact of the lockdown and job-losses.
“But now, we need to worry over increasing claims ratio too, and nothing is predictable on the pandemic as of now,” he said.
With more and more cover options being made available to shield people from adverse financial impact of contracting the virus coupled with steady increase in number of cases, insures are worried over the financial hit they might take in the days to come.
It is learnt that the regulator IRDAI is also keeping a close tab on the quantum of claims and its financial impact on the insurance companies.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...