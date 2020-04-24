Money & Banking

Covid-19: Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 crore towards Tamil Nadu CM’s relief fund

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

Karur Vysya Bank has donated Rs one crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to support the government’s initiatives towards prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

J Natarajan, President and COO handed over the cheque to M R Vijayabhaskar, Transport Minister, Government of TN, a bank release said

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
