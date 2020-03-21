Covid-19: SBI opens emergency credit line for borrowers

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Amid businesses getting affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India has opened an emergency credit line to meet any liquidity mismatch for its borrowers.
The additional liquidity facility — Covid-19 Emergency Credit Line (CECL), will provide funds up to ₹200 crore and will be available till June 30, 2020, SBI said in a circular issued on Friday. The loan will be offered at an interest rate of 7.25 per cent with a tenure of 12 months.
With a view to provide some degree of relief to the borrowers whose operations are impacted by Covid-19, it is decided to make available additional liquidity credit facilities to the eligible borrowers by way of ad-hoc facilities -- CECL to tide over the current crisis situation, the bank said in a circular to all branches.
The bank said the credit line is open for all standard accounts which have not been classified as Special Mention Accounts (SMA) 1 or 2 as on March 16, 2020 are eligible to avail this credit line. SMA was introduced to identify those accounts that has the potential to become an NPA/stressed asset. SMA-1 accounts are those where the overdue period is between 31 to 60 days. while, in SMA -2 accounts overdue is between 61 to 90 days.
Borrowers can maximum avail 10 per cent of the existing fund based working capital limits, subject to a cap of ₹200 crore, the bank said.
According to a recent survey conducted by industry body, Ficci, over 50 per cent of companies in the country see impact of coronavirus on their operations. Nearly 80 per cent businesses have witnessed decline in cash flows due to the global pandemic, it showed.
