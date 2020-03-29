Covid-19: SBI to reimburse detection test expenses to award staff

The State Bank of India (SBI) will reimburse expenses on Covid-19 detection test undergone by award staff members or their dependent family members on the basis of actual expenses incurred.

Award staff represents that cadre that does not hold the power of attorney that an officer enjoys on behalf of the bank. When such an officer signs on a document, the bank is held bound and liable.

Authorised practitioner

The SBI requires that detection test be advised by a registered medical practitioner. The amount being reimbursed is subject to a ceiling of ₹4,500 as prescribed by the Government of India.

This will include ₹1500 for the screening test in case of suspect cases and an additional ₹3,000 for the confirmation test. The test shall be done only at a government-authorised lab/hospital. If an award staff member or his/her dependent family member tests positive, expenses on domiciliary treatment will also be reimbursed.

With regard to supervising staff members, there is no restriction related to diagnostic test/domiciliary treatment/hospitalisation and as such, reimbursement will be made in the usual manner as per existing instructions. However, the ceiling of ₹4,500 prescribed by the government will be applicable.

The bank says it has taken into account the prevailing world-wide situation of the coronavirus pandemic that could necessitate employees undergo a diagnostic test for detection of the infection.

The reimbursement will be applicable for tests post March 1.

Medical reimbursement scheme

The SBI provides medical facility to award staff and their dependent family under its medical reimbursement scheme. The facility covers diagnostic investigations and domiciliary treatment for specified diseases.

Medical expenses incurred in respect of treatment of these diseases are reimbursed to the extent of 100 per cent of the amount of admissible expenses based on the actual cost of medicines/investigations, and the schedule of reasonable charges standardised for the centre. At present, medical expenses are reimbursed to the award staff for domiciliary treatment in respect of 42 diseases.

The Chief General Manager (HR) will be the competent authority to issue clarifications in the matter. All other terms and conditions applicable to award staff under the bank’s existing scheme shall remain unchanged.