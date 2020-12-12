‘Covid pushes banking sector to bring in more granularity in lending parameters’

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Shobha Roy
The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the Indian banking sector to bring in more granularity in lending parameters and also look at news ways of lending.
According to Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, while banks have traditionally looked at lending parameters at a sector level, however, now most banks are looking at sub-sector levels. Bank are also monitoring portfolio in a much more granular manner.
“Banks are looking at lending parameters at all levels even within sub-sectors. So, what banks are doing now is that they are thinking like equity investors because if we do not get into that level of granularity, then it could impact our lending,” said Chaudhry while delivering his keynote speech at the 11th annual finance symposium, GNOSIS’20, organised by XLRI on Friday.
Banks are going into finer details and looking at the long-term survival of a sector they are financing. This apart, they are also doing a much more detailed analysis of promoters of a company. This would eventually lead to a situation, where the promoters with the right pedigree, background, and right leverage would end up getting money (loan) at the right price, he said.
Chaudhry said banks are also increasingly relying more on real-time data, and the banking system is continuously partnering with fintech companies for enhancing lending parameters.
“The data helps real time decision making possible,” he said.
A number of banks are also moving towards digitally-enabled systems and processes and relying on artificial intelligence and machine learning, which is eventually likely to become a core part of the lending process of banks.
These initiatives will help bring down costs and also reach out to a larger section of population. This apart, this will also enable banks to roll out a number of innovative products including small ticket loans among others.
The Covid-induced slowdown and its impact on economy and businesses is likely to lead to a spike in delinquencies of customers thereby pushing up the NPAs (non-performing assets) of banks. There is also a stress building up in the retail loan book as reducing income and increasing expenses on healthcare is exerting a pressure.
“After a long period of time we have seen retail stress building up. In fact, if you look at cheque bounce figures then it is up by 15-20 per cent from retail loan accounts, both for salaried and self-employed people,” he said.
However, banks are working hard to manage the asset quality and have taken several steps, including strengthening their balance sheet, by raising capital and enhancing their provision coverage on potential loan losses; modernising monitoring process and also focusing on collections.
“NPA problem is real, but if we can enhance these modern parameters we will be able to manage things well,” he said.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
It’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, or Rajinikanth’s, 70th birthday. The perfect occasion for a quiz on superstars. Here ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...