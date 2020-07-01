Covid will leave banking system with capital shortfall of at least $15 billion over two years: Fitch

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to harm Indian banks’ balance sheets and financial performance for at least the next two years, particularly for state-owned banks, which are most vulnerable, cautioned Fitch Ratings.
This will leave the banking system with a capital shortfall of at least $15 billion. Further, non-performing loans (NPLs) could spike in the next two years, the global credit rating agency said.
According to Fitch, a moderate stress test reveals that the Indian banking system is likely to require recapitalisation of around $15 billion in the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22) to meet minimum regulatory capital norms (of 8 per cent).
This recapitalisation will help the banking system meet a 10 per cent weighted-average (WA) common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio — the level that Fitch believes would provide an adequate buffer above regulatory minimums
“However, capital requirements would soar to around $58 billion (in FY22) under a high-stress scenario should the economic contraction be more severe than we expect,” the agency said.
Per the agency’s assessment, state (-owned) banks are likely to account for the bulk of the capital shortfall, as large private banks should stay above the minimum requirements, despite some capital erosion in a high-stress scenario.
“...it is doubtful if banks are in a position to maintain such a high level of capital, given the sovereign's constrained fiscal position.
“We therefore expect many banks to hold back on loan growth or resort to balance-sheet contraction, as seen in previous crises, to stay above the 8 per cent regulatory minimum that is to apply from end-September 2020,” Fitch said.
According to the agency, state banks are also under tremendous pressure to support distressed sectors, both within and outside the government's announced stimulus measures. This ultimately puts the onus on the government to address capital shortfalls, as it expects banks to otherwise display high risk aversion in the absence of adequate recapitalisation.
The agency said private banks are under less pressure due to their better capitalisation, although they are also at risk of capital erosion. However, they have been more proactive issuers of equity and are less likely to breach minimum regulatory capital ratios under our high-stress scenario.
Fitch expects the banking sector’s impaired loan ratio to increase by around 450 basis points (bps) over the next two years (FY21-FY22) under its moderate-stress scenario, while the high-stress scenario sees the ratio doubling. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The expected peak in FY22 under moderate stress is roughly 140 bps above the previous peak of 11.6 per cent seen in FY18. What this means is the impaired loan ratio could peak to 13 per cent in FY22.
The impaired loan ratio rises by around 800 bps (to 19.6 per cent) under high stress.
Fitch believes that a large proportion of bad loans are likely to be recognised in FY22 due to regulatory forbearance, including the 180-day moratorium on the recognition of impaired loans, in place until September 2020.
The agency also expects recoveries to weaken significantly, owing to falling collateral values and the one-year regulatory suspension of new bankruptcy proceedings. This is likely to pressure banks’ loan loss cover ratio (FY20 estimate: 68 per cent) as banks play catch-up on legacy bad loans while fresh ones build up.
Fitch expects stress across most key segments. It said retail unsecured loans are particularly vulnerable, alongside loans to SMEs, which are likely to have experienced the most disruption to cash flow.
Reported loans under moratorium announced by banks thus far is broadly around 30 per cent of total loans, but it does not appear that banks are fully accounting for incipient stress by excluding partially serviced loans; for instance, where only one of three instalments has been paid.
The agency said the strategy of banks increasingly trying to diversify from corporate exposure towards the perceived safety of retail is now at threat, as evident from their scaling back incremental lending to retail.
Fitch believes that SME loans are also highly vulnerable. The government's stimulus measures provided SMEs with some equity support, but the bulk of the aid was in the form of credit extension, which risks further indebting the sector, it added.
The agency said structural challenges in many sectors, including tourism, real estate, auto and infrastructure, have been accelerated by the precipitous drop in consumption demand due to pandemic-related lockdowns, causing significant stress.
“We believe the stress (in the corporate sector) may take time to manifest due to support measures from authorities, which have postponed the problem rather than addressed it,” it added.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...