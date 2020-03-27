Money & Banking

COVID19: Laurus Labs donates 2 lakh Hydroxychloroquine tablets, Rs 1 crore

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

Laurus Labs Ltd has donated two lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Tablets as mitigation initiative in the wake of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and also ₹50 lakh each for supporting suppression measures in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The National Task Force for Covid-19, constituted by ICMR recommended the use Hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS –Cov2 infection for high risk population under the medical supervision. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Laurus Labs Limited extended its support to Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the fight to save the lives of those affected and may affect due to spread in both the states,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

