CredAble launches UpScale app

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 11, 2021

It is a credit and cash flow management app enabling growth for SMEs in the country

AI-powered technology platform CredAble has launched UpScale,a credit and cash flow management app enabling growth for SMEs in the country.

“UpScale connects with the existing accounting software of the business, syncs in transaction details, connects with bank accounts and credit bureaus and gives instant access to working capital with the help of partnering financial institutions,” it said in a statement.

Nirav Choksi, Co-founder and CEO, CredAble said, “Due to broken financial management, only 16 per cent of MSMEs have access to formal credit, creating a gap of $ 350 billion. It is important that MSMEs manage their finances better and scale faster.”

