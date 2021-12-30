Credit card spends drop by 12 per cent in November

Growth in credit card spends declined by 12 per cent month-on-month to ₹89,500 crore in November due to the higher spends during the festive season in October. The spends grew a strong 43 per cent year-on-year, according to Digital Payments tracker report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL),

Analysing data from major banking players, Motilal Oswal said that Axis Bank saw a decline of 21 per cent MoM in November. This was followed by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank which declined by 17 per cent and 13 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank recorded a decline of 11 per cent, while others witnessed a decline of up to 8 per cent.

“The recovery in economic activity and rising share of e-commerce transactions have enabled spends to witness a strong . Increased economic activity would keep the momentum in spends buoyant," the report said.

Speaking about the UPI payments, Motilal Oswal said, that it continues to witness robust growth, with total payments growing by 97 per cent YoY in November to ₹7.7 trillion . The market share of UPI has been constantly increasing and stood 80 per cent in till now in FY22 versus a mere 9 per cent in FY18 (73 per cent in FY21), while the share of Debit/Credit Cards stood at 8-10 per cent. Credit Card spends is witnessing a strong recovery over the past few months. Increased economic activity would enable spends to grow at a healthy pace over the medium term.