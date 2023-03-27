Credit card spends fell over 7 per cent month-on-month in the truncated month of February, but remained at the ₹1.2-lakh crore mark, marking the twelfth straight month for card spending being over ₹1-lakh crore.

Spends for the month were at ₹1.19-lakh crore as compared with ₹1.28-lakh crore in the previous month, data by Reserve Bank of India showed. Spends and transactions usually tend to be lower in February owing to fewer number of days in the month.

E-commerce sales

Online e-commerce sales comprised over 62 per cent of the card spends in February, followed by PoS (point of sale) transactions at 38 per cent and other transactions for the remaining, data showed.

HDFC Bank continued to hold its leadership position in spends, reporting card transactions worth ₹32,817 crore during the month. The private sector lender was followed by SBI Card at ₹22,039 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market share in terms of card spends was at 28 per cent for the month, whereas for SBI Card was at 19 per cent, same as the previous month.

Card spends had touched a peak of ₹1.29 lakh crore in October 2022 on the back of festival-led purchases spends. Since then, card spends have been consistently high with most of the transactions pertaining to travel, food, hospitality and tourism, according to industry participants.

Also read: Cancelling your credit card? Check your credit score

Despite the fall in card spends, the number of outstanding cards grew 1.1 per cent on-month to 8.3 crore cards compared with 8.2 crore cards at the end of January.

Net card additions for the month were 9.1 lakh, lower than the 12.6 lakh additions in the previous month but higher than the 5.8 lakh additions in December. Outstanding cards for HDFC Bank stood at 1.7 crore, whereas for SBI card it was at 1.6 crore at the end of February.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit