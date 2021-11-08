Credit card spends seen to be rising sharply in Oct, Nov

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Credit card spends are seen to have risen sharply in October and the first week of November on the back of festive spends.
“Credit card spends have grown 34 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2021-22 and trends of October and November first week remain very strong,” said a report by ICICI Securities.
October 2021 is likely to be 15-18 per cent better than September 2021 and the run rate for the first week of November has been better than October 2021, it further said.
As per trends, credit card spends have seen a growth of 17 per cent in October and 11 per cent in November.
The traction in spends through credit cards is evident from absolute spends of ₹80,200 crore in September 2021 and the ratio of credit card to debit card spends which stands at 1.28x now, the report noted.
According to data with the Reserve Bank of India, there were 6.5 crore outstanding credit cards at the end of September 2021 compared to 6.39 crore in August.
Of this, HDFC Bank continued to have the largest number of credit cards at 1.49 crore in September compared to 1.47 crore in August.
Credit cards in force for State Bank of India rose to 1.25 crore in September from 1.24 crore in August.
ICICI Bank’s credit cards grew to 1.16 crore in September versus 1.14 crore in August.
Banks too have reported robust growth in credit card spends in the second quarter results and have been expecting increased transactions with the opening up of the economy.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...