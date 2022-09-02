Credit card spends touch record high of ₹1.16-lakh crore in July

Credit card spends rose by 6.4 per cent on-month to a record high of ₹1.16 lakh crore in July, as per data released by the RBI.

The volume of number of credit card transactions was higher by 3.1 per cent from June to 23.5 crore in July, the data showed.

However, the pace of new credit card issuances slowed over the period, with the number of outstanding cards rising by just 1.95 per cent on month to 8.03 crore as at the end of July.

DBS Bank, SBM Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank and Federal Bank were the main lenders to see an increase in credit card issuances in July.

Increase in card spends

“Since April this year, we have been witnessing a steady rise in both credit card issuance and spends. Besides economic revival and growing consumer confidence, the rising share of e-commerce transactions, primarily steered by sale season and seasonal offers across product categories, has resulted in a sharp uptick in credit card spends,” said Anurag Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of OneCard and OneScore.

A revival in air travel and hospitality, wherein there has been a significant surge in both leisure and business travel, has also spurred credit card spends radically, he said.

Industry participants expects credit card spends to remain elevated and even increase in the coming months on expectations of increased travel and spending during the festival season.

HDFC Bank top the list

HDFC Bank maintained its leadership position in both number of credit cards and card spends, with a market share of 28.4 per cent in card spends in July, an increase from 27.2 per cent in the previous month. Credit card spends for the month were at ₹2,845 crore.

On the other hand, the value of credit card transactions for the country’s largest lender State Bank of India, fell for the second straight month to ₹19,368 crore in July. Foreign banks such as Citibank, American Express and Standard Chartered Bank have also been losing market share in credit card spends over the last few month, as per the RBI data.