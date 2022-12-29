Credit growth momentum is expected to moderate in FY24, partly led by rising interest rates and tight liquidity conditions, says Aashay Choksey, Vice-President & Sector Head-Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA. In his outlook for the banking sector, Choksey expects improvement in asset quality levels in the corporate book. However, slippages, as a percentage of aggregate slippages, is likely to remain higher in retail and MSME segments. Excerpts:

Q Given that lending rates are up and economic growth is uneven, can there be further improvement in the asset quality of banks in FY24?

The asset quality levels of banks should see continued improvement in FY24 as overall fresh NPA generation is expected to remain under check, partly led by better asset quality levels in the corporate book, which together with healthy loan book growth, should reflect in improving headline asset-quality metrics. While the impact of rising interest rates is expected to moderate the credit growth FY24, relative to stronger growth expected in FY23, asset quality levels should still remain on an improving trajectory.

Q Which segments could witness asset quality improvement? And which are the ones that could face headwinds?

In contrast to recent years, where corporate book slippages dominated overall slippages, the same has seen a gradual moderation. Going forward, slippages as a percentage of aggregate slippages, is likely to remain higher in the granular retail and MSME segments, although overall recoverability in these segments will also remain higher, leading to lower losses for banks. Further, rising interest rates and high inflation could pressure the servicing abilities of vulnerable borrowers, which remains to be seen. However, as the granular overdue book of most banks has seen a steady moderation, the book at risk remains smaller and more manageable for banks.

Q What trends do you see in the provision coverage ratio? When do you see banks being in a position to writeback the provisions?

Provision coverage, particularly for public sector banks, was shored up in recent years on the back of large-scale recapitalisation programme of the government. Provision coverage levels should broadly remain at these levels as incremental NPA generation is expected to remain at lower levels, besides being more granular, which should also keep net NPA generation at lower levels. Further, writeback of provisions on NPA stock will be meaningful only if resolutions are timely, leading to better recovery. This apart, lumpy recoveries will drive writebacks, although these will remain far and few between. Usually, banks write-off NPAs that have been fully provided. However, choosing not to write-off NPAs that are fully provided for/carrying a high provision cover, will have no material impact on the financials of the banks. However, most of these assets have seen limited resolution for several years, during which the value of the underlying assets also diminishes, leading to lower recoverability over time. As a result, the extent of provisioning or the write-off is largely reflective of the expected recoveries.

Q As RBI has cut the GDP growth projection for FY23 to 6.8 per cent and projected GDP growth for Q1 FY24 and Q2 FY24 at 7.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, what are your credit growth projections for the banking sector? Have you revised them for the relevant period?

Notwithstanding recent cuts in GDP growth estimates, incremental credit growth in FY23 is expected to remain strong at 15.2-16.1 per cent in FY23. However, credit growth momentum is expected to moderate to 11.0-11.6 per cent in FY24, partly led by rising interest rates and tight liquidity conditions.

Q How will banks bridge the credit-deposit gap? When will this gap get addressed?

Deposit growth in the banking system is expected to lag credit growth with incremental deposit accretion pegged at ₹14.0-15.0 trillion in FY23. While the deposit growth in FY24 expected to remain similar to FY23, moderation in credit growth should narrow down the gap. Absolute deposit growth will largely be driven by higher nominal deposit rates, although meaningful deposit accretion will also remain contingent on the direction of foreign capital flows and leakages in the form of currency in circulation as well.

Q When it comes to sale of loans by banks to ARCS vs NARCL, what trends are you foreseeing?