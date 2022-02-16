hamburger

Credit guarantee scheme to cover more types of co-operative banks

K Ram Kumar | Mumbai, Feb 16 | Updated on: Feb 16, 2022
Move expected to help meet higher target for priority sector lending

The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) has included non-scheduled urban co-operative banks (NSUCBs), state co-operative banks, and district central co-operative banks as member lending institutions (MLIs) under a scheme that provides guarantee for the collateral-free loans given to micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

This is especially beneficial for NSUCBs, which face a higher priority sector lending (PSL) target.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had revised the PSL target for all urban co-operative banks, requiring them to increase this portfolio — comprising loans to agriculture, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), export credit, education and housing, among others — in a phased manner from 40 per cent as at March-end 2020 to 75 per cent as at March-end 2024.

The credit guarantee scheme (CGS) assures a lender that if an MSE unit that has availed itself of collateral-free credit facilities (fund-based and/or non-fund based) fails to discharge its liabilities, then the trust would make good the loss, to the tune of 50-85 per cent of the credit facility.

The trust covers credit facilities extended by MLIs to a single eligible borrower in the MSE sector (i) not exceeding ₹50 lakh (regional rural banks or select financial Institutions); and (ii) not exceeding ₹2 crore (scheduled commercial banks, select financial Institutions, small finance banks and scheduled urban co-operative banks) by way of term loan and/or working capital facilities.

MLIs can apply for a guarantee cover anytime during the tenure of a loan, provided the credit facility was not restructured and/or remained in SMA-2 (special mention account) status — where principal or interest payment or any other amount wholly or partially overdue for 61-90 days — in the last one year from the date of submitting the application.

The National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) and Sahakar Bharati (an umbrella organisation of co-operative institutions) had petitioned the finance minister for the inclusion of NSUCBs as MLIs under the CGTMSE scheme.

Jyotindra Mehta, President, NAFCUB, said: “With many MSEs shutting down on account of Covid-19, vulnerable sections of population find themselves unemployed.

“An urban cooperative bank is typically a common man’s bank. It has immense potential to scale up loans to MSEs. CGTMSE is a very good institutional mechanism to support the lending institutions that are financing MSEs in a big way.”

Published on February 16, 2022

