Yubi (formerly CredAvenue), an unified credit platform with a product suite catering to every stage of the debt lifecycle, has a new Chairman for its Board of Directors in Atanu Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, who is a former Economic Affairs Secretary, is also currently the Chairman of the Board of HDFC Bank.

Atanu Chakraborty said, “Yubi, since its inception, has been working towards providing various stakeholders in the Indian financial system with credible and efficient digital infrastructure. It gives me immense pleasure to join and chair Yubi’s board and be a part of its mission to innovate and unlock the potential of growth of the Indian economy. “

Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Yubi, said , “Having unlocked the various possibilities of financing for our economy to thrive by solving some of the most complex challenges when it comes to credit access, it is a matter of pride for us at Yubi to have Atanu Chakraborty join our board. He will guide us in building a robust internal governing structure and achieving our mission of deepening the credit market and leveraging the true potential of India.”

With a singular mission of unlocking the potential of an economy by freeing the flow of finance and further deepening the debt market, Yubi has facilitated debt volumes of over ₹ 1 lakh crore so far.