Credit Suisse Wealth Management India makes two senior hires

Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced the expansion of its wealth management team in India, with the hire of two senior bankers.

Suveer Modi, who has over two decades of experience in private banking industry, joins Credit Suisse as Senior Relationship Manager, Private Banking India Onshore. Based out of Delhi, Modi will be directly reporting to Puneet Matta, who is Head of Wealth Management India onshore.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Modi was Executive Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Besides Modi, Credit Suisse has made another hire-- Sudipto Sinha, who joins as Senior Relationship Manager, Private Banking India Onshore in Mumbai, reporting to Puneet Matta. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Sinha was head of sales and co-head of the advisory business under Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd.

“Significant hires like Sudipto and Suveer underscores our deep commitment to India onshore market and signals our strong focus to continue scaling our onshore business”, said Puneet Matta, Head of Wealth Management India Onshore.

Matta said that India is a key strategic growth market for Credit Suisse and the firm is continuing to build up its wealth management franchise to capture the vast opportunities in the wealth management segment.