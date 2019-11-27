CreditAccess Grameen acquires Madura Micro Finance

Bengaluru-based microlender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (CAGL) has entered into an agreement to acquire Madura Micro Finance Ltd (MMFL) in a two-step process. Following the completion of acquisition, MMFL will be merged with the company.

In the first leg, CAGL will acquire up to 76.2 per cent stake from existing shareholders for cash and in the second stage, MMFL shall be merged into CAGL through a scheme of arrangement. As part of the merger, the residual shareholders of MMFL will receive shares of CAGL at the share swap ratio proposed in the scheme, the companies said in a release.

“The acquisition underpins our mission to be the preferred business partner of low-income households lacking access to credit. It strengthens our microfinance franchise which can be leveraged to provide innovative financial services and products matching the evolving needs of under-served and unbanked households,” Paolo Brichetti, Chairman, CreditAccess Grameen said.

The boards of CAGL and MMFL at their respective meetings on Wednesday approved the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, it added.

The business acquired from MMFL will continue to operate as a separate division until its integration is complete. All employees of MMFL will become employees of CAGL upon merger.

MMFL’s promoter Tara Thiagarajan will be an advisor to CAGL’s board after the merger.

The deal gives CAGL’s leadership position in the microfinance market with a combined portfolio of Rs 9,958 crore, about 37 lakh borrowers and 1,300 branches across 13 states and one union territory in India.

This acquisition adds over one year of organic growth and improves Return on Earnings (ROE) profile, it added.