CreditAccess Grameen Q2 net profit rises to ₹101 crore

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
CreditAccess Grameen reported a 37 per cent increase in second quarter net profit at ₹101 crore against ₹73.50 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by healthy net interest income and lower tax burden.
The Bengaluru-based microfinance institution’s net interest income was up 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) at ₹251 crore. Total tax expense was lower at ₹26 crore, against ₹41 crore in the year-ago period. Gross Loan Portfolio was up 36 per cent y-o-y to stand at ₹7,905 crore as of September-end 2019.
Net interest margin edged down to 12.1 per cent in the reporting quarter, against 12.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Gross non-performing assets declined to 0.52 per cent of gross advances as on September-end 2019, against 1.01 per cent as on September-end 2018.
Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO, said: “We displayed resilient performance in second quarter in the face of severe floods in certain States / districts, which impacted the day-to-day life for some of our borrowers.
“Our branch network increased by 35.2 per cent y-o-y as we opened 217 new branches during H1 (April-September) FY20. Our focus during H2 FY20 will be on ramping up these branches, leading to robust assets under management growth in H2 FY20.”
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism