CredRight sets loan disbursal target of ₹50 cr for this fiscal

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Fintech start-up CredRight is targeting ₹50-crore disbursal of unsecured loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in FY2020 through expansion of its operations.

CredRight has so far disbursed ₹20 crore loans to about 400 MSMEs, mainly in Telangana, Maharasthra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Its lending model is based on verification of credit history of MSMEs available with registered chit funds.

“In the next 12 months, we plan to reach out to 2,000 customers in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Guntur and Nellore and other cities to serve chit fund subscribers in the MSME sector,” Neeraj Bansal, co-founder & CEO, said on Tuesday.

It is partnering with chit funds to use previously untapped chit data. “Our target is to close 2019-20 with a total disbursal of ₹50 crore,” Bansal said. It is also opening its own branches now.

