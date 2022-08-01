CRIF elevates Navin Chandani as Regional Managing Director–India and South Asia

CRIF, a global company specialising in credit and business information systems, analytics, outsourcing and processing services, has elevated Navin Chandani to the role of Regional Managing Director—India & South Asia effective August 1, 2022.

In his new role, Navin will report to CRIF’s global CEO to develop and accelerate growth by leveraging all CRIF companies in the region.

During the last thirty months at CRIF High Mark, Navin under his leadership has helped successfully position the CRIF brand as a thought leader in the Indian financial ecosystem.

Sanjeet Dawar will be taking over the role of Managing Director for CRIF High Mark. He is an industry veteran and comes with 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Dawar has previously been associated with Fullerton India Credit Company, TATA Group and HDFC Bank.

Established in 1988 in Bologna (Italy), CRIF ranks amongst the top 100 IDC Fintech Rankings and has a presence in 50 countries, and four continents (Europe, America, Africa, and Asia). CRIF High Mark is one of the four RBI authorized credit bureaus in India which provides personal and business scores.