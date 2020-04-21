Crisil re-affirms Chaitanya India bank loan rating at ‘A-/Stable’

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Crisil has reaffirmed Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd’s (CIFCPL) ‘A-/Stable’ rating on its bank loan facilities of ₹500 crore (enhanced from ₹250 crore). The credit rating agency said the rating is driven by the strong capital position of Chaitanya Group post the acquisition of a majority stake in CIFCPL by Sachin Bansal in October 2019 through CIFCPL’s holding entity, Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services Private Limited (CRIDS).
Bengaluru-headquartered CIFCPL is registered with the RBI as an NBFC-microfinance institution. Bansal, who holds 96 per cent stake in Chaitanya Group (CIFCPL and CRIDS together), will be maintaining this investment through his venture, Navi Technologies Pvt Ltd (Navi), in which he holds 100 per cent stake, it added.
Bansal has infused ₹900 crore of equity capital in Chaitanya Group till date; of this, ₹300 crore has been infused in March 2020. This equity infusion has strengthened Chaitanya Group’s overall capital position considerably, with consolidated networth estimated at over ₹1000 crore as on March 31, 2020, Crisil said in a statement.
Furthermore, the additional funding commitment given by Navi would aid Chaitanya Group’s growth plans over the medium term.
“The rating also factors in the long track record of CIFCPL and experience of the promoters in the microfinance business, stable asset quality in microfinance segment post-demonetisation, and improving resource profile.
“These strengths are offset by moderate, though improving profitability, constrained by high operating expenses, heightened susceptibility to local socio-political issues due to regional concentration in operations, and limited vintage in the overall non-microfinance segment,” the agency said.
Having been operational for more than 13 years now, Crisil said Chaitanya Group had consolidated Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹894 crore as on January 31, 2020, of which, over 90 per cent comprises microfinance loans.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...