Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Cross-currency Rates

As on : May 20, 2020

Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Euro (1 Euro is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees81.88
Australian Dollar1.671
Canadian Dollar1.5262
Danish Kroner7.6452
Hong Kong Dollar8.4938
Japanese Yen *118.2212
New Zealand Dollar1.7913
Norwegian Kroner11.4039
Pound Sterling0.8925
Singapore Dollar1.5543
Swedish Kroner11.0054
Swiss Franc1.0641
US Dollar1.0929
Chinese Yuan7.9883
Arab Emirates Dirham4.6629
US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees74.92
Australian Dollar1.529
Canadian Dollar1.3965
Danish Kroner6.9953
Euro0.915
Hong Kong Dollar7.7718
Japanese Yen *108.1721
New Zealand Dollar1.639
Norwegian Kroner10.4345
Pound Sterling0.8167
Singapore Dollar1.4222
Swedish Kroner10.0699
Swiss Franc0.9736
Chinese Yuan7.3093
Arab Emirates Dirham4.2665
Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees53.65
Australian Dollar1.0949
Danish Kroner5.0093
Euro0.6552
Hong Kong Dollar5.5654
Japanese Yen *77.4617
New Zealand Dollar1.1737
Norwegian Kroner7.4721
Pound Sterling0.5848
Singapore Dollar1.0184
Swedish Kroner7.211
Swiss Franc0.6972
US Dollar0.7161
Chinese Yuan5.2341
Arab Emirates Dirham3.0552
Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees76.95
Australian Dollar1.5704
Canadian Dollar1.4343
Danish Kroner7.1849
Euro0.9398
Hong Kong Dollar7.9824
Japanese Yen *111.1031
New Zealand Dollar1.6834
Norwegian Kroner10.7173
Pound Sterling0.8388
Singapore Dollar1.4607
Swedish Kroner10.3427
US Dollar1.0271
Chinese Yuan7.5073
Arab Emirates Dirham4.3821
Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees69.26
Australian Dollar1.4135
Canadian Dollar1.291
Danish Kroner6.4669
Euro0.8459
Hong Kong Dollar7.1846
New Zealand Dollar1.5152
Norwegian Kroner9.6462
Pound Sterling0.755
Singapore Dollar1.3147
Swedish Kroner9.3091
Swiss Franc0.9001
US Dollar0.9245
Chinese Yuan6.7571
Arab Emirates Dirham3.9442
Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.71
Australian Dollar0.2186
Canadian Dollar0.1996
Euro0.1308
Hong Kong Dollar1.111
Japanese Yen *15.4635
New Zealand Dollar0.2343
Norwegian Kroner1.4916
Pound Sterling0.1167
Singapore Dollar0.2033
Swedish Kroner1.4395
Swiss Franc0.1392
US Dollar0.143
Chinese Yuan1.0449
Arab Emirates Dirham0.6099
Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.44
Australian Dollar0.1518
Canadian Dollar0.1387
Danish Kroner0.6947
Euro0.0909
Hong Kong Dollar0.7718
Japanese Yen *10.7421
New Zealand Dollar0.1628
Norwegian Kroner1.0362
Pound Sterling0.0811
Singapore Dollar0.1412
Swiss Franc0.0967
US Dollar0.0993
Chinese Yuan0.7259
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4237
Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.18
Australian Dollar0.1465
Canadian Dollar0.1338
Danish Kroner0.6704
Euro0.0877
Hong Kong Dollar0.7448
Japanese Yen *10.3667
New Zealand Dollar0.1571
Pound Sterling0.0783
Singapore Dollar0.1363
Swedish Kroner0.9651
Swiss Franc0.0933
US Dollar0.0958
Chinese Yuan0.7005
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4089
New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees45.71
Australian Dollar0.9329
Canadian Dollar0.852
Danish Kroner4.268
Euro0.5583
Hong Kong Dollar4.7417
Japanese Yen *65.9977
Norwegian Kroner6.3663
Pound Sterling0.4983
Singapore Dollar0.8677
Swedish Kroner6.1438
Swiss Franc0.594
US Dollar0.6101
Chinese Yuan4.4595
Arab Emirates Dirham2.6031
Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees49.00
Canadian Dollar0.9133
Danish Kroner4.5752
Euro0.5984
Hong Kong Dollar5.083
Japanese Yen *70.7479
New Zealand Dollar1.072
Norwegian Kroner6.8245
Pound Sterling0.5341
Singapore Dollar0.9301
Swedish Kroner6.586
Swiss Franc0.6368
US Dollar0.654
Chinese Yuan4.7805
Arab Emirates Dirham2.7904
Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees52.68
Australian Dollar1.0751
Canadian Dollar0.9819
Danish Kroner4.9188
Euro0.6434
Hong Kong Dollar5.4647
Japanese Yen *76.0612
New Zealand Dollar1.1525
Norwegian Kroner7.337
Pound Sterling0.5742
Swedish Kroner7.0806
Swiss Franc0.6846
US Dollar0.7032
Chinese Yuan5.1395
Arab Emirates Dirham3
Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees9.64
Australian Dollar0.1967
Canadian Dollar0.1797
Danish Kroner0.9001
Euro0.1177
Japanese Yen *13.9186
New Zealand Dollar0.2109
Norwegian Kroner1.3426
Pound Sterling0.1051
Singapore Dollar0.183
Swedish Kroner1.2957
Swiss Franc0.1253
US Dollar0.1287
Chinese Yuan0.9405
Arab Emirates Dirham0.549
Thai Baht (1 Thai Baht is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
Indonesian Rupiah* (100 Indonesian Rupiah are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
South Korean Won* (100 South Korean Won are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.25
Australian Dollar0.2092
Canadian Dollar0.1911
Danish Kroner0.957
Euro0.1252
Hong Kong Dollar1.0633
Japanese Yen *14.7993
New Zealand Dollar0.2242
Norwegian Kroner1.4276
Pound Sterling0.1117
Singapore Dollar0.1946
Swedish Kroner1.3777
Swiss Franc0.1332
US Dollar0.1368
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5837
Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees17.56
Australian Dollar0.3584
Canadian Dollar0.3273
Danish Kroner1.6396
Euro0.2145
Hong Kong Dollar1.8216
Japanese Yen *25.3537
New Zealand Dollar0.3842
Norwegian Kroner2.4457
Pound Sterling0.1914
Singapore Dollar0.3333
Swedish Kroner2.3602
Swiss Franc0.2282
US Dollar0.2344
Chinese Yuan1.7132
Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Australian Dollar0.0204
Canadian Dollar0.0186
Danish Kroner0.0934
Euro0.0122
Hong Kong Dollar0.1037
Japanese Yen *1.4438
New Zealand Dollar0.0219
Norwegian Kroner0.1393
Pound Sterling0.0109
Singapore Dollar0.019
Swedish Kroner0.1344
Swiss Franc0.013
US Dollar0.0133
Chinese Yuan0.0976
Arab Emirates Dirham0.0569
* for 100 units
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.