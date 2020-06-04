Thursday, June 04, 2020

Cross-currency Rates

As on : June 04, 2020

Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Euro (1 Euro is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees83.87
Australian Dollar1.6248
Canadian Dollar1.5183
Danish Kroner7.6594
Hong Kong Dollar8.7092
Japanese Yen *122.6349
New Zealand Dollar1.7477
Norwegian Kroner11.0939
Pound Sterling0.8949
Singapore Dollar1.5756
Swedish Kroner10.8922
Swiss Franc1.0812
US Dollar1.121
Chinese Yuan8.2225
Arab Emirates Dirham4.7762
US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees74.82
Australian Dollar1.4494
Canadian Dollar1.3545
Danish Kroner6.8329
Euro0.8921
Hong Kong Dollar7.7695
Japanese Yen *109.402
New Zealand Dollar1.5591
Norwegian Kroner9.8968
Pound Sterling0.7983
Singapore Dollar1.4056
Swedish Kroner9.7169
Swiss Franc0.9645
Chinese Yuan7.3353
Arab Emirates Dirham4.2608
Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees55.24
Australian Dollar1.0701
Danish Kroner5.0447
Euro0.6586
Hong Kong Dollar5.7362
Japanese Yen *80.772
New Zealand Dollar1.1511
Norwegian Kroner7.3069
Pound Sterling0.5894
Singapore Dollar1.0378
Swedish Kroner7.174
Swiss Franc0.7121
US Dollar0.7383
Chinese Yuan5.4157
Arab Emirates Dirham3.1458
Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees77.57
Australian Dollar1.5027
Canadian Dollar1.4042
Danish Kroner7.084
Euro0.9249
Hong Kong Dollar8.055
Japanese Yen *113.423
New Zealand Dollar1.6164
Norwegian Kroner10.2606
Pound Sterling0.8277
Singapore Dollar1.4573
Swedish Kroner10.074
US Dollar1.0368
Chinese Yuan7.6049
Arab Emirates Dirham4.4174
Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees68.39
Australian Dollar1.3249
Canadian Dollar1.2381
Danish Kroner6.2457
Euro0.8154
Hong Kong Dollar7.1018
New Zealand Dollar1.4251
Norwegian Kroner9.0463
Pound Sterling0.7297
Singapore Dollar1.2848
Swedish Kroner8.8818
Swiss Franc0.8817
US Dollar0.9141
Chinese Yuan6.7049
Arab Emirates Dirham3.8946
Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.95
Australian Dollar0.2121
Canadian Dollar0.1982
Euro0.1306
Hong Kong Dollar1.1371
Japanese Yen *16.0111
New Zealand Dollar0.2282
Norwegian Kroner1.4484
Pound Sterling0.1168
Singapore Dollar0.2057
Swedish Kroner1.4221
Swiss Franc0.1412
US Dollar0.1464
Chinese Yuan1.0735
Arab Emirates Dirham0.6236
Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.70
Australian Dollar0.1492
Canadian Dollar0.1394
Danish Kroner0.7032
Euro0.0918
Hong Kong Dollar0.7996
Japanese Yen *11.259
New Zealand Dollar0.1605
Norwegian Kroner1.0185
Pound Sterling0.0822
Singapore Dollar0.1447
Swiss Franc0.0993
US Dollar0.1029
Chinese Yuan0.7549
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4385
Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.56
Australian Dollar0.1465
Canadian Dollar0.1369
Danish Kroner0.6904
Euro0.0901
Hong Kong Dollar0.785
Japanese Yen *11.0542
New Zealand Dollar0.1575
Pound Sterling0.0807
Singapore Dollar0.142
Swedish Kroner0.9818
Swiss Franc0.0975
US Dollar0.101
Chinese Yuan0.7412
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4305
New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees47.99
Australian Dollar0.9297
Canadian Dollar0.8688
Danish Kroner4.3826
Euro0.5722
Hong Kong Dollar4.9834
Japanese Yen *70.1711
Norwegian Kroner6.3479
Pound Sterling0.5121
Singapore Dollar0.9016
Swedish Kroner6.2325
Swiss Franc0.6187
US Dollar0.6414
Chinese Yuan4.7049
Arab Emirates Dirham2.7329
Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees51.62
Canadian Dollar0.9345
Danish Kroner4.7142
Euro0.6155
Hong Kong Dollar5.3603
Japanese Yen *75.4789
New Zealand Dollar1.0756
Norwegian Kroner6.828
Pound Sterling0.5508
Singapore Dollar0.9698
Swedish Kroner6.7039
Swiss Franc0.6655
US Dollar0.6899
Chinese Yuan5.0608
Arab Emirates Dirham2.9396
Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees53.23
Australian Dollar1.0312
Canadian Dollar0.9636
Danish Kroner4.8612
Euro0.6347
Hong Kong Dollar5.5275
Japanese Yen *77.833
New Zealand Dollar1.1092
Norwegian Kroner7.041
Pound Sterling0.568
Swedish Kroner6.913
Swiss Franc0.6862
US Dollar0.7114
Chinese Yuan5.2186
Arab Emirates Dirham3.0313
Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees9.63
Australian Dollar0.1866
Canadian Dollar0.1743
Danish Kroner0.8795
Euro0.1148
Japanese Yen *14.081
New Zealand Dollar0.2007
Norwegian Kroner1.2738
Pound Sterling0.1028
Singapore Dollar0.1809
Swedish Kroner1.2506
Swiss Franc0.1241
US Dollar0.1287
Chinese Yuan0.9441
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5484
Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.20
Australian Dollar0.1976
Canadian Dollar0.1846
Danish Kroner0.9315
Euro0.1216
Hong Kong Dollar1.0592
Japanese Yen *14.9145
New Zealand Dollar0.2125
Norwegian Kroner1.3492
Pound Sterling0.1088
Singapore Dollar0.1916
Swedish Kroner1.3247
Swiss Franc0.1315
US Dollar0.1363
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5809
Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees17.56
Australian Dollar0.3402
Canadian Dollar0.3179
Danish Kroner1.6037
Euro0.2094
Hong Kong Dollar1.8235
Japanese Yen *25.6763
New Zealand Dollar0.3659
Norwegian Kroner2.3228
Pound Sterling0.1874
Singapore Dollar0.3299
Swedish Kroner2.2805
Swiss Franc0.2264
US Dollar0.2347
Chinese Yuan1.7216
Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Australian Dollar0.0194
Canadian Dollar0.0181
Danish Kroner0.0913
Euro0.0119
Hong Kong Dollar0.1038
Japanese Yen *1.4622
New Zealand Dollar0.0208
Norwegian Kroner0.1323
Pound Sterling0.0107
Singapore Dollar0.0188
Swedish Kroner0.1299
Swiss Franc0.0129
US Dollar0.0134
Chinese Yuan0.098
Arab Emirates Dirham0.0569
* for 100 units
