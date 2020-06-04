Cross-currency Rates

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
|Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Euro (1 Euro is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|83.87
|Australian Dollar
|1.6248
|Canadian Dollar
|1.5183
|Danish Kroner
|7.6594
|Hong Kong Dollar
|8.7092
|Japanese Yen *
|122.6349
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.7477
|Norwegian Kroner
|11.0939
|Pound Sterling
|0.8949
|Singapore Dollar
|1.5756
|Swedish Kroner
|10.8922
|Swiss Franc
|1.0812
|US Dollar
|1.121
|Chinese Yuan
|8.2225
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.7762
|US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|74.82
|Australian Dollar
|1.4494
|Canadian Dollar
|1.3545
|Danish Kroner
|6.8329
|Euro
|0.8921
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7695
|Japanese Yen *
|109.402
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.5591
|Norwegian Kroner
|9.8968
|Pound Sterling
|0.7983
|Singapore Dollar
|1.4056
|Swedish Kroner
|9.7169
|Swiss Franc
|0.9645
|Chinese Yuan
|7.3353
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.2608
|Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|55.24
|Australian Dollar
|1.0701
|Danish Kroner
|5.0447
|Euro
|0.6586
|Hong Kong Dollar
|5.7362
|Japanese Yen *
|80.772
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.1511
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.3069
|Pound Sterling
|0.5894
|Singapore Dollar
|1.0378
|Swedish Kroner
|7.174
|Swiss Franc
|0.7121
|US Dollar
|0.7383
|Chinese Yuan
|5.4157
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|3.1458
|Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|77.57
|Australian Dollar
|1.5027
|Canadian Dollar
|1.4042
|Danish Kroner
|7.084
|Euro
|0.9249
|Hong Kong Dollar
|8.055
|Japanese Yen *
|113.423
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.6164
|Norwegian Kroner
|10.2606
|Pound Sterling
|0.8277
|Singapore Dollar
|1.4573
|Swedish Kroner
|10.074
|US Dollar
|1.0368
|Chinese Yuan
|7.6049
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.4174
|Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|68.39
|Australian Dollar
|1.3249
|Canadian Dollar
|1.2381
|Danish Kroner
|6.2457
|Euro
|0.8154
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.1018
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.4251
|Norwegian Kroner
|9.0463
|Pound Sterling
|0.7297
|Singapore Dollar
|1.2848
|Swedish Kroner
|8.8818
|Swiss Franc
|0.8817
|US Dollar
|0.9141
|Chinese Yuan
|6.7049
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|3.8946
|Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|10.95
|Australian Dollar
|0.2121
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1982
|Euro
|0.1306
|Hong Kong Dollar
|1.1371
|Japanese Yen *
|16.0111
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.2282
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.4484
|Pound Sterling
|0.1168
|Singapore Dollar
|0.2057
|Swedish Kroner
|1.4221
|Swiss Franc
|0.1412
|US Dollar
|0.1464
|Chinese Yuan
|1.0735
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.6236
|Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|7.70
|Australian Dollar
|0.1492
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1394
|Danish Kroner
|0.7032
|Euro
|0.0918
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0.7996
|Japanese Yen *
|11.259
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.1605
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.0185
|Pound Sterling
|0.0822
|Singapore Dollar
|0.1447
|Swiss Franc
|0.0993
|US Dollar
|0.1029
|Chinese Yuan
|0.7549
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.4385
|Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|7.56
|Australian Dollar
|0.1465
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1369
|Danish Kroner
|0.6904
|Euro
|0.0901
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0.785
|Japanese Yen *
|11.0542
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.1575
|Pound Sterling
|0.0807
|Singapore Dollar
|0.142
|Swedish Kroner
|0.9818
|Swiss Franc
|0.0975
|US Dollar
|0.101
|Chinese Yuan
|0.7412
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.4305
|New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|47.99
|Australian Dollar
|0.9297
|Canadian Dollar
|0.8688
|Danish Kroner
|4.3826
|Euro
|0.5722
|Hong Kong Dollar
|4.9834
|Japanese Yen *
|70.1711
|Norwegian Kroner
|6.3479
|Pound Sterling
|0.5121
|Singapore Dollar
|0.9016
|Swedish Kroner
|6.2325
|Swiss Franc
|0.6187
|US Dollar
|0.6414
|Chinese Yuan
|4.7049
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|2.7329
|Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|51.62
|Canadian Dollar
|0.9345
|Danish Kroner
|4.7142
|Euro
|0.6155
|Hong Kong Dollar
|5.3603
|Japanese Yen *
|75.4789
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.0756
|Norwegian Kroner
|6.828
|Pound Sterling
|0.5508
|Singapore Dollar
|0.9698
|Swedish Kroner
|6.7039
|Swiss Franc
|0.6655
|US Dollar
|0.6899
|Chinese Yuan
|5.0608
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|2.9396
|Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|53.23
|Australian Dollar
|1.0312
|Canadian Dollar
|0.9636
|Danish Kroner
|4.8612
|Euro
|0.6347
|Hong Kong Dollar
|5.5275
|Japanese Yen *
|77.833
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.1092
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.041
|Pound Sterling
|0.568
|Swedish Kroner
|6.913
|Swiss Franc
|0.6862
|US Dollar
|0.7114
|Chinese Yuan
|5.2186
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|3.0313
|Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|9.63
|Australian Dollar
|0.1866
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1743
|Danish Kroner
|0.8795
|Euro
|0.1148
|Japanese Yen *
|14.081
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.2007
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.2738
|Pound Sterling
|0.1028
|Singapore Dollar
|0.1809
|Swedish Kroner
|1.2506
|Swiss Franc
|0.1241
|US Dollar
|0.1287
|Chinese Yuan
|0.9441
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.5484
|Thai Baht (1 Thai Baht is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Australian Dollar
|0
|Canadian Dollar
|0
|Danish Kroner
|0
|Euro
|0
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0
|Japanese Yen *
|0
|New Zealand Dollar
|0
|Norwegian Kroner
|0
|Pound Sterling
|0
|Singapore Dollar
|0
|Swedish Kroner
|0
|Swiss Franc
|0
|US Dollar
|0
|Chinese Yuan
|0
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0
|Indonesian Rupiah* (100 Indonesian Rupiah are ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Australian Dollar
|0
|Canadian Dollar
|0
|Danish Kroner
|0
|Euro
|0
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0
|Japanese Yen *
|0
|New Zealand Dollar
|0
|Norwegian Kroner
|0
|Pound Sterling
|0
|Singapore Dollar
|0
|Swedish Kroner
|0
|Swiss Franc
|0
|US Dollar
|0
|Chinese Yuan
|0
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0
|South Korean Won* (100 South Korean Won are ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Australian Dollar
|0
|Canadian Dollar
|0
|Danish Kroner
|0
|Euro
|0
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0
|Japanese Yen *
|0
|New Zealand Dollar
|0
|Norwegian Kroner
|0
|Pound Sterling
|0
|Singapore Dollar
|0
|Swedish Kroner
|0
|Swiss Franc
|0
|US Dollar
|0
|Chinese Yuan
|0
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0
|Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|10.20
|Australian Dollar
|0.1976
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1846
|Danish Kroner
|0.9315
|Euro
|0.1216
|Hong Kong Dollar
|1.0592
|Japanese Yen *
|14.9145
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.2125
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.3492
|Pound Sterling
|0.1088
|Singapore Dollar
|0.1916
|Swedish Kroner
|1.3247
|Swiss Franc
|0.1315
|US Dollar
|0.1363
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.5809
|Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|17.56
|Australian Dollar
|0.3402
|Canadian Dollar
|0.3179
|Danish Kroner
|1.6037
|Euro
|0.2094
|Hong Kong Dollar
|1.8235
|Japanese Yen *
|25.6763
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.3659
|Norwegian Kroner
|2.3228
|Pound Sterling
|0.1874
|Singapore Dollar
|0.3299
|Swedish Kroner
|2.2805
|Swiss Franc
|0.2264
|US Dollar
|0.2347
|Chinese Yuan
|1.7216
|Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Australian Dollar
|0.0194
|Canadian Dollar
|0.0181
|Danish Kroner
|0.0913
|Euro
|0.0119
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0.1038
|Japanese Yen *
|1.4622
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.0208
|Norwegian Kroner
|0.1323
|Pound Sterling
|0.0107
|Singapore Dollar
|0.0188
|Swedish Kroner
|0.1299
|Swiss Franc
|0.0129
|US Dollar
|0.0134
|Chinese Yuan
|0.098
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.0569
|* for 100 units
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
Breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹235, the stock of Wockhardt jumped 5 per cent on Thursday with ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...