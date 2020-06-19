Cross-currency Rates

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
|Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Euro (1 Euro is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|84.62
|Australian Dollar
|1.6352
|Canadian Dollar
|1.5283
|Danish Kroner
|7.6579
|Hong Kong Dollar
|8.7058
|Japanese Yen *
|120.1477
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.7462
|Norwegian Kroner
|11.1783
|Pound Sterling
|0.9026
|Singapore Dollar
|1.567
|Swedish Kroner
|11.0182
|Swiss Franc
|1.0691
|US Dollar
|1.1206
|Chinese Yuan
|8.1758
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.8189
|US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|75.51
|Australian Dollar
|1.4591
|Canadian Dollar
|1.3637
|Danish Kroner
|6.8335
|Euro
|0.8923
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7685
|Japanese Yen *
|107.2128
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.5582
|Norwegian Kroner
|9.9749
|Pound Sterling
|0.8054
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3983
|Swedish Kroner
|9.832
|Swiss Franc
|0.954
|Chinese Yuan
|7.2957
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.3001
|Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|55.37
|Australian Dollar
|1.07
|Danish Kroner
|5.0109
|Euro
|0.6543
|Hong Kong Dollar
|5.6965
|Japanese Yen *
|78.6171
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.1426
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.3144
|Pound Sterling
|0.5906
|Singapore Dollar
|1.0254
|Swedish Kroner
|7.2096
|Swiss Franc
|0.6996
|US Dollar
|0.7333
|Chinese Yuan
|5.3498
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|3.1532
|Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|79.15
|Australian Dollar
|1.5295
|Canadian Dollar
|1.4295
|Danish Kroner
|7.1629
|Euro
|0.9354
|Hong Kong Dollar
|8.143
|Japanese Yen *
|112.3811
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.6333
|Norwegian Kroner
|10.4557
|Pound Sterling
|0.8443
|Singapore Dollar
|1.4657
|Swedish Kroner
|10.306
|US Dollar
|1.0482
|Chinese Yuan
|7.6473
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.5074
|Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|70.43
|Australian Dollar
|1.361
|Canadian Dollar
|1.272
|Danish Kroner
|6.3738
|Euro
|0.8323
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.2459
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.4534
|Norwegian Kroner
|9.3038
|Pound Sterling
|0.7513
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3043
|Swedish Kroner
|9.1706
|Swiss Franc
|0.8898
|US Dollar
|0.9327
|Chinese Yuan
|6.8048
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|4.0108
|Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|11.05
|Australian Dollar
|0.2135
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1996
|Euro
|0.1306
|Hong Kong Dollar
|1.1368
|Japanese Yen *
|15.6893
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.228
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.4597
|Pound Sterling
|0.1179
|Singapore Dollar
|0.2046
|Swedish Kroner
|1.4388
|Swiss Franc
|0.1396
|US Dollar
|0.1463
|Chinese Yuan
|1.0676
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.6293
|Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|7.68
|Australian Dollar
|0.1484
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1387
|Danish Kroner
|0.695
|Euro
|0.0908
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0.7901
|Japanese Yen *
|10.9044
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.1585
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.0145
|Pound Sterling
|0.0819
|Singapore Dollar
|0.1422
|Swiss Franc
|0.097
|US Dollar
|0.1017
|Chinese Yuan
|0.742
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.4374
|Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|7.57
|Australian Dollar
|0.1463
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1367
|Danish Kroner
|0.6851
|Euro
|0.0895
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0.7788
|Japanese Yen *
|10.7483
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.1562
|Pound Sterling
|0.0807
|Singapore Dollar
|0.1402
|Swedish Kroner
|0.9857
|Swiss Franc
|0.0956
|US Dollar
|0.1003
|Chinese Yuan
|0.7314
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.4311
|New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|48.46
|Australian Dollar
|0.9364
|Canadian Dollar
|0.8752
|Danish Kroner
|4.3855
|Euro
|0.5727
|Hong Kong Dollar
|4.9856
|Japanese Yen *
|68.8059
|Norwegian Kroner
|6.4016
|Pound Sterling
|0.5169
|Singapore Dollar
|0.8974
|Swedish Kroner
|6.3099
|Swiss Franc
|0.6123
|US Dollar
|0.6418
|Chinese Yuan
|4.6821
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|2.7597
|Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|51.75
|Canadian Dollar
|0.9346
|Danish Kroner
|4.6833
|Euro
|0.6116
|Hong Kong Dollar
|5.3241
|Japanese Yen *
|73.4772
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.0679
|Norwegian Kroner
|6.8362
|Pound Sterling
|0.552
|Singapore Dollar
|0.9583
|Swedish Kroner
|6.7383
|Swiss Franc
|0.6538
|US Dollar
|0.6853
|Chinese Yuan
|5
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|2.947
|Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|54.00
|Australian Dollar
|1.0435
|Canadian Dollar
|0.9753
|Danish Kroner
|4.8869
|Euro
|0.6381
|Hong Kong Dollar
|5.5556
|Japanese Yen *
|76.6719
|New Zealand Dollar
|1.1143
|Norwegian Kroner
|7.1334
|Pound Sterling
|0.576
|Swedish Kroner
|7.0312
|Swiss Franc
|0.6822
|US Dollar
|0.7151
|Chinese Yuan
|5.2174
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|3.0752
|Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|9.72
|Australian Dollar
|0.1878
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1755
|Danish Kroner
|0.8796
|Euro
|0.1149
|Japanese Yen *
|13.8009
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.2006
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.284
|Pound Sterling
|0.1037
|Singapore Dollar
|0.18
|Swedish Kroner
|1.2656
|Swiss Franc
|0.1228
|US Dollar
|0.1287
|Chinese Yuan
|0.9391
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.5535
|Thai Baht (1 Thai Baht is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Australian Dollar
|0
|Canadian Dollar
|0
|Danish Kroner
|0
|Euro
|0
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0
|Japanese Yen *
|0
|New Zealand Dollar
|0
|Norwegian Kroner
|0
|Pound Sterling
|0
|Singapore Dollar
|0
|Swedish Kroner
|0
|Swiss Franc
|0
|US Dollar
|0
|Chinese Yuan
|0
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0
|Indonesian Rupiah* (100 Indonesian Rupiah are ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Australian Dollar
|0
|Canadian Dollar
|0
|Danish Kroner
|0
|Euro
|0
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0
|Japanese Yen *
|0
|New Zealand Dollar
|0
|Norwegian Kroner
|0
|Pound Sterling
|0
|Singapore Dollar
|0
|Swedish Kroner
|0
|Swiss Franc
|0
|US Dollar
|0
|Chinese Yuan
|0
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0
|South Korean Won* (100 South Korean Won are ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|0.00
|Australian Dollar
|0
|Canadian Dollar
|0
|Danish Kroner
|0
|Euro
|0
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0
|Japanese Yen *
|0
|New Zealand Dollar
|0
|Norwegian Kroner
|0
|Pound Sterling
|0
|Singapore Dollar
|0
|Swedish Kroner
|0
|Swiss Franc
|0
|US Dollar
|0
|Chinese Yuan
|0
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0
|Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|10.35
|Australian Dollar
|0.2
|Canadian Dollar
|0.1869
|Danish Kroner
|0.9367
|Euro
|0.1223
|Hong Kong Dollar
|1.0648
|Japanese Yen *
|14.6954
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.2136
|Norwegian Kroner
|1.3672
|Pound Sterling
|0.1104
|Singapore Dollar
|0.1917
|Swedish Kroner
|1.3477
|Swiss Franc
|0.1308
|US Dollar
|0.1371
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.5894
|Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Indian Rupees
|17.56
|Australian Dollar
|0.3393
|Canadian Dollar
|0.3171
|Danish Kroner
|1.5891
|Euro
|0.2075
|Hong Kong Dollar
|1.8066
|Japanese Yen *
|24.9326
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.3624
|Norwegian Kroner
|2.3197
|Pound Sterling
|0.1873
|Singapore Dollar
|0.3252
|Swedish Kroner
|2.2865
|Swiss Franc
|0.2219
|US Dollar
|0.2326
|Chinese Yuan
|1.6966
|Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
|Currency Name
|Currency rate
|Australian Dollar
|0.0193
|Canadian Dollar
|0.0181
|Danish Kroner
|0.0905
|Euro
|0.0118
|Hong Kong Dollar
|0.1029
|Japanese Yen *
|1.4198
|New Zealand Dollar
|0.0206
|Norwegian Kroner
|0.1321
|Pound Sterling
|0.0107
|Singapore Dollar
|0.0185
|Swedish Kroner
|0.1302
|Swiss Franc
|0.0126
|US Dollar
|0.0132
|Chinese Yuan
|0.0966
|Arab Emirates Dirham
|0.0569
|* for 100 units
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...