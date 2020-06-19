Friday, June 19, 2020

Cross-currency Rates

As on : June 19, 2020

Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Euro (1 Euro is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees84.62
Australian Dollar1.6352
Canadian Dollar1.5283
Danish Kroner7.6579
Hong Kong Dollar8.7058
Japanese Yen *120.1477
New Zealand Dollar1.7462
Norwegian Kroner11.1783
Pound Sterling0.9026
Singapore Dollar1.567
Swedish Kroner11.0182
Swiss Franc1.0691
US Dollar1.1206
Chinese Yuan8.1758
Arab Emirates Dirham4.8189
US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees75.51
Australian Dollar1.4591
Canadian Dollar1.3637
Danish Kroner6.8335
Euro0.8923
Hong Kong Dollar7.7685
Japanese Yen *107.2128
New Zealand Dollar1.5582
Norwegian Kroner9.9749
Pound Sterling0.8054
Singapore Dollar1.3983
Swedish Kroner9.832
Swiss Franc0.954
Chinese Yuan7.2957
Arab Emirates Dirham4.3001
Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees55.37
Australian Dollar1.07
Danish Kroner5.0109
Euro0.6543
Hong Kong Dollar5.6965
Japanese Yen *78.6171
New Zealand Dollar1.1426
Norwegian Kroner7.3144
Pound Sterling0.5906
Singapore Dollar1.0254
Swedish Kroner7.2096
Swiss Franc0.6996
US Dollar0.7333
Chinese Yuan5.3498
Arab Emirates Dirham3.1532
Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees79.15
Australian Dollar1.5295
Canadian Dollar1.4295
Danish Kroner7.1629
Euro0.9354
Hong Kong Dollar8.143
Japanese Yen *112.3811
New Zealand Dollar1.6333
Norwegian Kroner10.4557
Pound Sterling0.8443
Singapore Dollar1.4657
Swedish Kroner10.306
US Dollar1.0482
Chinese Yuan7.6473
Arab Emirates Dirham4.5074
Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees70.43
Australian Dollar1.361
Canadian Dollar1.272
Danish Kroner6.3738
Euro0.8323
Hong Kong Dollar7.2459
New Zealand Dollar1.4534
Norwegian Kroner9.3038
Pound Sterling0.7513
Singapore Dollar1.3043
Swedish Kroner9.1706
Swiss Franc0.8898
US Dollar0.9327
Chinese Yuan6.8048
Arab Emirates Dirham4.0108
Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees11.05
Australian Dollar0.2135
Canadian Dollar0.1996
Euro0.1306
Hong Kong Dollar1.1368
Japanese Yen *15.6893
New Zealand Dollar0.228
Norwegian Kroner1.4597
Pound Sterling0.1179
Singapore Dollar0.2046
Swedish Kroner1.4388
Swiss Franc0.1396
US Dollar0.1463
Chinese Yuan1.0676
Arab Emirates Dirham0.6293
Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.68
Australian Dollar0.1484
Canadian Dollar0.1387
Danish Kroner0.695
Euro0.0908
Hong Kong Dollar0.7901
Japanese Yen *10.9044
New Zealand Dollar0.1585
Norwegian Kroner1.0145
Pound Sterling0.0819
Singapore Dollar0.1422
Swiss Franc0.097
US Dollar0.1017
Chinese Yuan0.742
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4374
Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.57
Australian Dollar0.1463
Canadian Dollar0.1367
Danish Kroner0.6851
Euro0.0895
Hong Kong Dollar0.7788
Japanese Yen *10.7483
New Zealand Dollar0.1562
Pound Sterling0.0807
Singapore Dollar0.1402
Swedish Kroner0.9857
Swiss Franc0.0956
US Dollar0.1003
Chinese Yuan0.7314
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4311
New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees48.46
Australian Dollar0.9364
Canadian Dollar0.8752
Danish Kroner4.3855
Euro0.5727
Hong Kong Dollar4.9856
Japanese Yen *68.8059
Norwegian Kroner6.4016
Pound Sterling0.5169
Singapore Dollar0.8974
Swedish Kroner6.3099
Swiss Franc0.6123
US Dollar0.6418
Chinese Yuan4.6821
Arab Emirates Dirham2.7597
Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees51.75
Canadian Dollar0.9346
Danish Kroner4.6833
Euro0.6116
Hong Kong Dollar5.3241
Japanese Yen *73.4772
New Zealand Dollar1.0679
Norwegian Kroner6.8362
Pound Sterling0.552
Singapore Dollar0.9583
Swedish Kroner6.7383
Swiss Franc0.6538
US Dollar0.6853
Chinese Yuan5
Arab Emirates Dirham2.947
Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees54.00
Australian Dollar1.0435
Canadian Dollar0.9753
Danish Kroner4.8869
Euro0.6381
Hong Kong Dollar5.5556
Japanese Yen *76.6719
New Zealand Dollar1.1143
Norwegian Kroner7.1334
Pound Sterling0.576
Swedish Kroner7.0312
Swiss Franc0.6822
US Dollar0.7151
Chinese Yuan5.2174
Arab Emirates Dirham3.0752
Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees9.72
Australian Dollar0.1878
Canadian Dollar0.1755
Danish Kroner0.8796
Euro0.1149
Japanese Yen *13.8009
New Zealand Dollar0.2006
Norwegian Kroner1.284
Pound Sterling0.1037
Singapore Dollar0.18
Swedish Kroner1.2656
Swiss Franc0.1228
US Dollar0.1287
Chinese Yuan0.9391
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5535
Thai Baht (1 Thai Baht is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
Indonesian Rupiah* (100 Indonesian Rupiah are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
South Korean Won* (100 South Korean Won are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.35
Australian Dollar0.2
Canadian Dollar0.1869
Danish Kroner0.9367
Euro0.1223
Hong Kong Dollar1.0648
Japanese Yen *14.6954
New Zealand Dollar0.2136
Norwegian Kroner1.3672
Pound Sterling0.1104
Singapore Dollar0.1917
Swedish Kroner1.3477
Swiss Franc0.1308
US Dollar0.1371
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5894
Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees17.56
Australian Dollar0.3393
Canadian Dollar0.3171
Danish Kroner1.5891
Euro0.2075
Hong Kong Dollar1.8066
Japanese Yen *24.9326
New Zealand Dollar0.3624
Norwegian Kroner2.3197
Pound Sterling0.1873
Singapore Dollar0.3252
Swedish Kroner2.2865
Swiss Franc0.2219
US Dollar0.2326
Chinese Yuan1.6966
Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Australian Dollar0.0193
Canadian Dollar0.0181
Danish Kroner0.0905
Euro0.0118
Hong Kong Dollar0.1029
Japanese Yen *1.4198
New Zealand Dollar0.0206
Norwegian Kroner0.1321
Pound Sterling0.0107
Singapore Dollar0.0185
Swedish Kroner0.1302
Swiss Franc0.0126
US Dollar0.0132
Chinese Yuan0.0966
Arab Emirates Dirham0.0569
* for 100 units
