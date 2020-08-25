Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Cross-currency Rates

As on : August 25, 2020

Pound Sterling ( 1 Pound Sterling is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Euro (1 Euro is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees86.80
Australian Dollar1.6461
Canadian Dollar1.5659
Danish Kroner7.614
Hong Kong Dollar9.1755
Japanese Yen *125.5424
New Zealand Dollar1.8091
Norwegian Kroner10.9735
Pound Sterling0.9013
Singapore Dollar1.6218
Swedish Kroner10.7293
Swiss Franc1.0795
US Dollar1.1805
Chinese Yuan8.3946
Arab Emirates Dirham4.9431
US Dollar (1 US dollar is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees73.53
Australian Dollar1.3945
Canadian Dollar1.3265
Danish Kroner6.45
Euro0.8471
Hong Kong Dollar7.7727
Japanese Yen *106.3494
New Zealand Dollar1.5325
Norwegian Kroner9.2958
Pound Sterling0.7636
Singapore Dollar1.3739
Swedish Kroner9.089
Swiss Franc0.9144
Chinese Yuan7.1112
Arab Emirates Dirham4.1874
Canadian Dollar (1 Canadian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees55.43
Australian Dollar1.0512
Danish Kroner4.8623
Euro0.6386
Hong Kong Dollar5.8594
Japanese Yen *80.1707
New Zealand Dollar1.1553
Norwegian Kroner7.0076
Pound Sterling0.5756
Singapore Dollar1.0357
Swedish Kroner6.8517
Swiss Franc0.6893
US Dollar0.7538
Chinese Yuan5.3607
Arab Emirates Dirham3.1566
Swiss Franc (1 Swiss Franc is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees80.41
Australian Dollar1.5249
Canadian Dollar1.4507
Danish Kroner7.0535
Euro0.9264
Hong Kong Dollar8.5
Japanese Yen *116.3003
New Zealand Dollar1.6759
Norwegian Kroner10.1656
Pound Sterling0.835
Singapore Dollar1.5024
Swedish Kroner9.9394
US Dollar1.0936
Chinese Yuan7.7766
Arab Emirates Dirham4.5792
Japanese Yen* (100 Japanese Yen are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees69.14
Australian Dollar1.3112
Canadian Dollar1.2473
Danish Kroner6.0649
Euro0.7965
Hong Kong Dollar7.3087
New Zealand Dollar1.441
Norwegian Kroner8.7408
Pound Sterling0.718
Singapore Dollar1.2919
Swedish Kroner8.5464
Swiss Franc0.8598
US Dollar0.9403
Chinese Yuan6.6867
Arab Emirates Dirham3.9374
Danish Kroner (1 Danish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees11.40
Australian Dollar0.2162
Canadian Dollar0.2057
Euro0.1313
Hong Kong Dollar1.2051
Japanese Yen *16.4883
New Zealand Dollar0.2376
Norwegian Kroner1.4412
Pound Sterling0.1184
Singapore Dollar0.213
Swedish Kroner1.4091
Swiss Franc0.1418
US Dollar0.155
Chinese Yuan1.1025
Arab Emirates Dirham0.6492
Swedish Kroner (1 Swedish Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees8.09
Australian Dollar0.1534
Canadian Dollar0.1459
Danish Kroner0.7096
Euro0.0932
Hong Kong Dollar0.8552
Japanese Yen *11.7009
New Zealand Dollar0.1686
Norwegian Kroner1.0228
Pound Sterling0.084
Singapore Dollar0.1512
Swiss Franc0.1006
US Dollar0.11
Chinese Yuan0.7824
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4607
Norwegian Kroner (1 Norwegian Kroner is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees7.91
Australian Dollar0.15
Canadian Dollar0.1427
Danish Kroner0.6939
Euro0.0911
Hong Kong Dollar0.8362
Japanese Yen *11.4406
New Zealand Dollar0.1649
Pound Sterling0.0821
Singapore Dollar0.1478
Swedish Kroner0.9778
Swiss Franc0.0984
US Dollar0.1076
Chinese Yuan0.765
Arab Emirates Dirham0.4505
New Zealand Dollar (1 New Zealand $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees47.98
Australian Dollar0.9099
Canadian Dollar0.8656
Danish Kroner4.2088
Euro0.5528
Hong Kong Dollar5.0719
Japanese Yen *69.3954
Norwegian Kroner6.0657
Pound Sterling0.4982
Singapore Dollar0.8965
Swedish Kroner5.9308
Swiss Franc0.5967
US Dollar0.6525
Chinese Yuan4.6402
Arab Emirates Dirham2.7323
Australian Dollar (1 Australian $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees52.73
Canadian Dollar0.9513
Danish Kroner4.6254
Euro0.6075
Hong Kong Dollar5.574
Japanese Yen *76.2655
New Zealand Dollar1.099
Norwegian Kroner6.6662
Pound Sterling0.5476
Singapore Dollar0.9852
Swedish Kroner6.5179
Swiss Franc0.6558
US Dollar0.7171
Chinese Yuan5.0996
Arab Emirates Dirham3.0028
Singapore Dollar (1 Singapore $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees53.52
Australian Dollar1.015
Canadian Dollar0.9655
Danish Kroner4.6947
Euro0.6166
Hong Kong Dollar5.6575
Japanese Yen *77.4082
New Zealand Dollar1.1155
Norwegian Kroner6.7661
Pound Sterling0.5558
Swedish Kroner6.6156
Swiss Franc0.6656
US Dollar0.7279
Chinese Yuan5.176
Arab Emirates Dirham3.0478
Hong Kong Dollar (1 HongKong $ is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees9.46
Australian Dollar0.1794
Canadian Dollar0.1707
Danish Kroner0.8298
Euro0.109
Japanese Yen *13.6824
New Zealand Dollar0.1972
Norwegian Kroner1.196
Pound Sterling0.0982
Singapore Dollar0.1768
Swedish Kroner1.1693
Swiss Franc0.1176
US Dollar0.1287
Chinese Yuan0.9149
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5387
Thai Baht (1 Thai Baht is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
Indonesian Rupiah* (100 Indonesian Rupiah are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
South Korean Won* (100 South Korean Won are ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees0.00
Australian Dollar0
Canadian Dollar0
Danish Kroner0
Euro0
Hong Kong Dollar0
Japanese Yen *0
New Zealand Dollar0
Norwegian Kroner0
Pound Sterling0
Singapore Dollar0
Swedish Kroner0
Swiss Franc0
US Dollar0
Chinese Yuan0
Arab Emirates Dirham0
Chinese Yuan (1 Chinese Yuan is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees10.34
Australian Dollar0.1961
Canadian Dollar0.1865
Danish Kroner0.907
Euro0.1191
Hong Kong Dollar1.093
Japanese Yen *14.9552
New Zealand Dollar0.2155
Norwegian Kroner1.3072
Pound Sterling0.1074
Singapore Dollar0.1932
Swedish Kroner1.2781
Swiss Franc0.1286
US Dollar0.1406
Arab Emirates Dirham0.5888
Arab Emirates Dirham (1 Arab Emirates Dirham is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Indian Rupees17.56
Australian Dollar0.333
Canadian Dollar0.3168
Danish Kroner1.5404
Euro0.2023
Hong Kong Dollar1.8562
Japanese Yen *25.3977
New Zealand Dollar0.366
Norwegian Kroner2.22
Pound Sterling0.1823
Singapore Dollar0.3281
Swedish Kroner2.1706
Swiss Franc0.2184
US Dollar0.2388
Chinese Yuan1.6983
Indian Rupees (1 Rupee is ...)
Currency NameCurrency rate
Australian Dollar0.019
Canadian Dollar0.018
Danish Kroner0.0877
Euro0.0115
Hong Kong Dollar0.1057
Japanese Yen *1.4463
New Zealand Dollar0.0208
Norwegian Kroner0.1264
Pound Sterling0.0104
Singapore Dollar0.0187
Swedish Kroner0.1236
Swiss Franc0.0124
US Dollar0.0136
Chinese Yuan0.0967
Arab Emirates Dirham0.0569
* for 100 units

Published on August 25, 2020
