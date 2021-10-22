CrossTower offers ₹5,000 credit to Indian users to learn crypto trading

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
CrossTower on Friday announced a unique feature by offering free credit of ₹5,000 to each Indian user's wallet for trading on cryptocurrency on its platform.
“Due to cryptocurrencies' volatility, many users are still wary about investing in the crypto market,” it said in a statement, adding that CrossTower launched this feature to allow Indian users to learn crypto trading comfortably without investing a single rupee.
CrossTower users will learn and also earn profits that they can withdraw for personal use, after settling the full credit amount, the statement further said, adding that users can claim and use a free credit amount of ₹5,000 and trade with multiple currencies.
If the price of crypto decreases, CrossTower will bear the loss, it said.
“CrossTower is introducing this unique feature so that Indian users can experiment with their ability to engage in trading without spending,” said Vikas Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, CrossTower India
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...