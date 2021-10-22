CrossTower offers ₹5,000 credit to Indian users to learn crypto trading

CrossTower on Friday announced a unique feature by offering free credit of ₹5,000 to each Indian user's wallet for trading on cryptocurrency on its platform.

“Due to cryptocurrencies' volatility, many users are still wary about investing in the crypto market,” it said in a statement, adding that CrossTower launched this feature to allow Indian users to learn crypto trading comfortably without investing a single rupee.

CrossTower users will learn and also earn profits that they can withdraw for personal use, after settling the full credit amount, the statement further said, adding that users can claim and use a free credit amount of ₹5,000 and trade with multiple currencies.

If the price of crypto decreases, CrossTower will bear the loss, it said.

“CrossTower is introducing this unique feature so that Indian users can experiment with their ability to engage in trading without spending,” said Vikas Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, CrossTower India