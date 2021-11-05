Crypto exchanges launch crypto gift cards

Amidst rising investor interest, cryptocurrency exchanges have launched crypto gift cards as an alternative to traditional gifts like sweets given on Diwali and other festive occassions.

Bitbns has launched exclusive crypto gift cards.

“These gift cards will be available in multiple cryptocurrency options like Bitcoin, Ethereum and many more,” it said in a statement.

Starting on November 4, anyone can avail of the benefits of the crypto gift cards irrespective of whether they invest or trade in cryptocurrency, it said.

CrossTower

Similarly, CrossTower has also introduced an e-gift card feature that allows its users to gift cryptocurrencies of their choice to friends and families.

“Indian users can create a personalised gift card by adding their preferred cryptocurrency from CrossTower wallet, to generate a unique card ready for sharing,” it said.

Users receiving the e-gift card can redeem it at the CrossTower India App (Application) by sharing the voucher link in the ‘Redeem’ section, after registering with the platform. The cryptocurrency will be automatically updated in their CrossTower wallet.