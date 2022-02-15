Banning cryptocurrencies perhaps most advisable choice, says RBI Deputy Governor

Banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India, according to Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

Cryptocurrencies should be kept away from the formal financial system as they they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value, are akin to Ponzi Schemes, and may even be worse, he cautioned.

“We have seen that crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade Government controls. Cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system. These should be reason enough to treat them with caution,” Rabi Sankar said in his keynote address at the Indian Banks Association 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards.

The Deputy Governor observed that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity. Additionally, they undermine financial integrity, especially the KYC regime and AML/CFT regulations and at least potentially facilitate anti-social activities.

More substantially, they can (and if allowed most likely will) wreck the currency system, the monetary authority, the banking system, and in general the Government’s ability to control the economy.

“They threaten the financial sovereignty of a country and make it susceptible to strategic manipulation by private corporates creating these currencies or Governments that control them.

“All these factors lead to the conclusion that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India. We have examined the arguments proffered by those advocating that cryptocurrencies should be regulated and found that none of them stand up to basic scrutiny,” the Deputy Governor said.

Private currencies

Rabi Sankar noted that historically, private currencies have resulted in instability and therefore have evolved into fiat currencies over centuries.

“The retrograde step back to private currencies cannot be taken simply because technology allows it (it always did, actually) without any consideration for the dislocation it causes to the legal, social and economic fabric of society.

“Every private currency will eventually replace the Rupee to some extent. Consequently, the role of the Rupee as a currency will be undermined,” he said.

With one or more private currencies being allowed, there would be parallel currency system(s) in the country, he added.

Thus, increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies would result in effective ‘Dollarisation’ of our economy.

“Dollarisation, it is well understood, would undermine the ability of authorities to control money supply or interest rates, as monetary policy would not have any impact on the non-Rupee currencies or payment instruments.

“When that happens, India loses not just its currency, a defining feature of its sovereignty, but its policy control of the economy. With loss of traction for monetary policy, the ability to control inflation would be materially weakened,” Rabi Sankar said.