Binance affiliate says will withdraw Singapore licence application

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The Singapore affiliate of Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said in a statement on Monday it will withdraw its local license application and wind down its digital payment token business in the city-state.
Governments and financial watchdogs globally have intensified scrutiny over the cryptocurrency industry this year and in some cases beefed-up regulations, posing a challenge to exchanges such as Binance that have thrived in a mostly unregulated environment.
Singapore is among the forerunners globally in developing a formal licensing framework for cryptocurrency companies. Binance Asia Services Pte Ltd was one of over 100 cryptocurrency companies that have applied for a license to operate in Singapore and was allowed to continue doing business while that license was being processed.
Also read:Crypto industry bats for a regulator
“Taking into account strategic, commercial and developmental considerations globally, Binance Asia Services has withdrawn its application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a license to operate a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the country,” the company said, adding it would refocus operations in Singapore into a blockchain innovation hub.
Binance.sg, a platform for trading fiat and cryptocurrencies will wind down operations and close by February 13 2022, the company also said in the statement. Binance said in September that because of local regulation, users in Singapore would not be able to trade on its global platform.
Singapore is not the only jurisdiction where Binance has run into difficulties. Regulators in Hong Kong, Britain, Germany, and Japan, among others, have ratcheted up pressure on Binance this year, worried about consumer protection and the standard of anti-money laundering checks at crypto exchanges generally.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...