Bitcoin plunges over 14% to $24,000

Bitcoin crashed below $25,000, plummeting by over 14.86 per cent. The crypto token value fell from its peak of $28,189 to $24,000 on Monday. Consequently, the global crypto market cap was less than $1 trillion, the lowest in a year, as per data from Coinmarketcap.com.
The crypto market capitalisation was down to $982.61 billion.
As per WazirX’s exchange data, in India, over the last seven days, the Bitcoin’s price crashed from over ₹55 lakh to Monday’s lowest of ₹19.72 lakh, declining by over 65 per cent. Other tokens like Ethereum dropped from ₹3.85 lakh to ₹1.02 lakh, Doge coin .to ₹4 from ₹58 in one week.
Published on
June 13, 2022
