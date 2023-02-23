Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDC has announced the promotion of Vivek Gupta, former EVP and Head of Engineering at the company, to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As the CTO, Gupta will play a crucial role as the company’s technological evangelist, building and innovating for the business and ecosystem at large, said the company. In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for enhancing and simplifying the user journey and product experience for CoinDCX’s customer base, while also laying the foundation for onboarding new users.

He will spearhead innovations and capability-building efforts to further simplify the user experience through a secure and reliable platform and value-driven web3 solutions. He leads a 190-member team spanning engineering, data science, DevOps, and infrastructure.

Also read: CoinDCX launches an educational initiative Namaste Web3

Vivek Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, CoinDCX, said, “I am humbled and thankful to the founders for their continued confidence in me over the last three years. In my new role, I am excited for the opportunity to lead CoinDCX’s technological initiatives and together with the team shape the future of web3.”

Also read Crypto exchanges hope for lower taxation in Budget 2023

In his previous role at CoinDCX, Gupta placed a strong emphasis on consistently improving the product experience, ensuring that the platform strengthens its usability for its customers. Considering the nascency of the industry, he was instrumental in developing and building several technologies from the ground up and laying the foundation for the ecosystem to grow on, said the company.

Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX, said, “I congratulate Vivek on his coveted promotion. Vivek has seen our company grow from strength to strength, and over these years, his passion for the industry and his commitment to our company’s success have been unwavering. As the company ushers in the next phase of growth, Vivek’s proven track record of enhancing user experiences will fortify the company’s technical architecture and help us reimagine the internet.”