CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest

CoinSwitch, a crypto investing app, announced waiving off the trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform for a limited period.

All CoinSwitch.co users with fully-verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and Indian Bank accounts can trade Bitcoin at zero fees in Rupees for the offer period. The zero-fee trading offer extends to all bitcoin transactions, including the systematic investment plan (SIP), limit orders and the sale of bitcoins received as rewards for referrals and other promotional activities.

Bitcoin is the largest crypto by market capitalisation and weighs over 35 per cent on CRE8, the real-time Indian crypto market index. Both fractional and high-value investors can avail of the offer as there is no lower or upper limit on the order value. CoinSwitch also provides educational materials through its blog and YouTube videos to enable users to make informed investment decisions.

The crypto investing app listed the 100th coin on its trading platform last month enabling users to purchase and sell these Crypto assets in Rupees following safe investing guidelines.

CoinSwitch has over 18 million registered users. It was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.