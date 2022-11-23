Crypto investing platform, CoinSwitch has launched CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform. The KYC-compliant platform will allow users to trade crypto assets in Indian rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login.

Traders can discover, compare, and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, and manage investments in a unified portfolio.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said, “CoinSwitch Pro will help Indians trade crypto assets on a KYC-compliant platform in a way never seen before. We believe crypto traders are currently underserved by products in India.”

With CoinSwitch Pro, we want to take the trading experience to the next level — help traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits, he added.

Founded by Ashish Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and Govind Soni, CoinSwitch raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become a crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion.

CoinSwitch is also set to launch its first non-crypto offering by the end of March 2023 as part of its mission to ‘Make Money Equal for All’.

