Crypto trading platform CoinSwitch has launched its specialised crypto investment services tailored for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors. The new service is designed to provide HNIs and institutions with access to premium crypto investment opportunities, personalised advisory, and robust risk management solutions.

Anyone with an investment of ₹10 lakhs or more will qualify for this feature, with services being extended to family offices as well.

Users will benefit from tailored investment strategies, with CoinSwitch’s team of experts working with them to develop strategies that align with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and market outlook.

Users can also access a dedicated account manager who will provide ongoing support, market insights, and timely updates. According to the company, along with professional tax filing services, users will also avail of institutional-grade security with ‘state-of-the-art’ encryption and secure custody solutions. They will also gain early access to new products and services.

“Following the recent approval of BTC and ETH ETFs in the U.S., institutional interest in the global crypto space has surged, and we expect this momentum to extend to the Indian market. With the new offering, we aim to provide a secure, customised, and professional approach to crypto investing, equipping our users with the tools and insights they need to navigate this dynamic market confidently,” stated Balaji Srihari, Business Head of CoinSwitch.

Additionally, he told the businessline, “There is an initial interest in the platform already, which is a key reason for launching this service. Once the user submits their query on the platform, our team will connect with them to assess their financial goals, risk tolerance, and market outlook.” He added that based on this assessment, CoinSwitch will create a customised plan, and the charges will vary accordingly. However, there is no fixed fee structure since it depends on factors unique to each individual, Srihari said.

The company also announced its plans to increase its assets under management (AUM).