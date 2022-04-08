Following NPCI statement that it is not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI, global crypto exchange Coinbase, which announced their launch on Wednesday, has said it is committed to working with NPCI to ensure it is aligned with local expectations and industry norms.

“As we enter the Indian market, we are actively experimenting with a number of payment methods and partners to enable our customers to seamlessly make their crypto purchases. One of these methods is UPI, a simple to use and rapid payment system. We are aware of the recent statement published by NPCI regarding the use of UPI by cryptocurrency exchanges. We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms,” a Coinbase spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Coinbase formally launched its crypto trading platform in India on April 7 and said it will add UPI support for Indians to transact on the platform. However, the company did not disclose its bank partners in enabling UPI support.

Responding to how Coinbase stands against existing crypto exchanges in the country, Sachin Maheshwari, a product team member at Coinbase told BusinessLine, “globally we have had two things in our product. One, they are very easy to use and two, they are the most trusted and secure. And those are two things that make us win in most markets that we are in. We will bring all features that we have in the other markets to India and more, subject to what is allowed or not allowed. Crypto is one of those industries where it’s very tricky to see what can be done or cannot be done.”

Coinbase’s announcement comes at a time when cryptocurrency exchanges across India have seen a significant drop in volumes and domain traffic. A crypto research firm, Crebaco Global has recorded a 44 per cent drop in volume on April 4 compared to March 31, as India’s new crypto tax rules kicked in on April 1. The Indian Government has levied a 30 per cent tax on income generated from crypto transactions along with a 1 percent TDS (tax deducted at source).

India entry

In March 2021, the American company first established its business presence in India, as it started hiring for IT services roles in the country. Earlier this week, Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong further announced the company’s intent to hire 1,000 people from India in 2022. The company follows a remote-first policy and so has employees working from all over the world. Even in India, the current 300-member team is based out of multiple cities across India.

Armstrong said that Coinbase comes with “humility and respect” to India and is thinking about their long term presence here. Further, talking to the media about the decision to enter India in the midst of new tax rules announcement and dropping trading volumes, Pankaj Gupta, VP Engineering and Site Lead, India said, “We are looking to get started and to experiment. It’s only when we release the product that we learn about regulations and taxation. The regulations will change over time. Already in India, there was a ban earlier and then it was overturned. Now there is taxation. So we’re not really looking to time our entry or being opportunistic. Our time horizon here is 10 years - 20 years, and that’s how India has always worked.”

Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer at Coinbase said, “We want to learn from the community, from the developers, and also, from the regulators. I think a good dialogue can pave the path for innovation. Crypto is complex, it takes a number of conversations to educate the regulators, understand the implications of the technology, and how the technology can benefit India. That’s the important point and we are happy to engage in those conversations.

Investments in India

Coinbase is the one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world in terms of both trading and user volumes. The company has been largely operational in India through its ventures arm, Coinbase Ventures which has invested in Indian companies like Polygon, CoinSwitch Kuber, and CoinDCX, among others. Coinbase Ventures said it has invested $150 million in Indian companies till now and will continue to invest more.

“We look at India as having a deep desire to almost leapfrog technologies, to just go with the latest. There are many reasons for investing in India but we do see that energy and optimism, which is very interesting. Talent is also a big reason to invest. Further, India is the largest market outside of China. That addressable opportunity is huge and there is an inherent product-market fit. The communities here are embracing crypto,” Nana Murugesan - VP of International and Business Development told BusinessLine.