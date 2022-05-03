Unocoin revamps brand and app, offers in 6 languages

Cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin announced a new brand identity and said that its app will be available in six new languages beyond Hindi and English; in an attempt to reach masses in tier-II and tier-III cities. The app is now available in Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

With the refreshed makeover of the website, a new iOS application, a more appealing brand logo and the new tagline - Unocoin ‘Crypto Ka Super App’, the users will experience an engaging digitized outlook and many new features. Users can now trade more than 80 coins on the platform along with a new KYC (Know Your Customer) process that lets users buy their first crypto in just two hours, using the Virtual Bank Deposits.

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO & Co-Founder, said, “We started eight years ago to revolutionize crypto trading in India by making the entire experience more user-centric. We are glad that with this newly revealed brand identity, Unocoin - Crypto Ka Super App will keep up the vision of becoming the first Made in India, Made for Indians and Made by Indians Crypto Trading and Exchange Platform to go vernacular and cater to its regional community members”.

He added, “We processed transactions worth more than ₹2 billion per month for more than nineteen lakh customers and now aim to acquire a majority share of users across the nation. We want to extend heartfelt gratitude to the existing users and stakeholders for their unwavering support over the years”.

Unocoin is also gifting its new users ₹100 worth of bitcoin as a welcome bonus. Its existing customers can shake their phones and earn free Satoshis every 24 hours.