Cryptos continue to see investor-interest

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The proposed Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies does not seem to have deterred investors. Players say that while there have been queries from investors on the possible ban, trading volumes continue to rise, largely due to the surge in Bitcoin prices.
“We saw our number of users and trading volume going up since the crypto Bill announcement. In fact, we just hit 40 lakh users on our platform and saw the highest trading volume in February,” said Vikram Rangala, Chief Marketing Officer, ZebPay.
While part of the volume is from short-term traders looking for quick profits when any market rallies, Rangala said the bigger trend is long-term investors who want to buy and hold for years and even decades, he further noted.
Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, CoinDCX, agreed, and said: “From the last quarter of 2020, we have been witnessing big investors and investment firms, who have been actively investing and allocating a sizable portion of cryptocurrency investments into their portfolios. This is more evident in the case of Bitcoin as it has now crossed the $61,000-mark recently.”
He further said that most exchanges have not seen any anomaly since the news of the ban. “We have, on the contrary, seen more adoption, with new users joining every day,” he said.
Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin, also said there hasn’t been any kind of decline in revenue, although prices have increased.
“When it comes to investments, it hasn’t really declined,” he said, adding that general questions will be there and we have to clearly inform them on the issue.
However, some retail investors have exited, as they do not want to wait until the Bill is introduced in Parliament, sources indicated.
The government had listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021, which seeks “to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India; however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.
Since then, domestic cryptocurrency players have been asking that the government should not go for a full ban, but should come out with regulations for the sector.
“Cryptocurrency has been generating jobs across a variety of functions in India and abroad. Given the scale and diversity, the good governance and regulation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in India is critical and will give impetus to the Government of India’s Digital India vision,” said the Internet and Mobile Association of India in a recent statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...