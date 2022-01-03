CryptoWire launches India’s first Global Index of cryptocurrencies

CryptoWire, a crypto super app, has announced the launch of India’s first index of cryptocurrencies – IC15. This is aimed at empowering knowledge on crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

The IC15 is a rule-based broad market index by market capitalisation, which tracks and measures the performance of the top 15 widely traded liquid cryptocurrencies listed on leading crypto exchanges of the world.

The base value of the index is set at 10,000 and the base date is April 1, 2018. As on January 1, 2022, IC15 open value was at 71,463.30 Points.

“With the launch of India’s first index of crypto IC15, we intend to complete the knowledge circle for the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem. This will not only push the ‘learn before earn’ initiative but also serve the industry with yet another powerful intervention,” said Jigish Sonagara, MD & CEO, CryptoWire. CryptoWire is a special business unit of Tickerplant.

Evaluating possibilities

“At CryptoWire, our approach is to facilitate market development and mitigate risk to a great degree by presenting all possible tools to evaluate possibilities and make decisions,” Sonagara said. “We want all participants to utilise to the fullest, this research-oriented technology-powered opportunity that we present to them for tracking the market. CryptoWire is positioned to emerge as the partner of industry to spread knowledge, research and information and help participants take informed decisions. IC15 is another step towards this goal.”

Over the past years, cryptocurrencies have emerged as an asset class in themselves, gaining wider acceptance and drawing people’s interests. An index that captures over 80 per cent of market movement is, thus, a fundamental market tracking and assessing tool to base decisions on and enhance transparency.

CryptoWire’s Index Governance Committee – comprising domain experts, industry practitioners and academicians – will maintain, monitor and administer the index while rebalancing it every quarter.

Constituents of IC15 Coins Weights * Bitcoin 51.57 Ethereum 25.79 Binance Coin 5.03 Solana 3.10 Cardano 2.58 XRP 2.33 Terra 1.82 Avalanche 1.57 Polkadot 1.55 Dogecoin 1.33 SHIBA INU 1.08 Uniswap 0.63 Litecoin 0.60 Chainlink 0.54 Bitcoin Cash 0.48

* As of January 1, 2022