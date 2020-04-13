Money & Banking

CSB Bank gold credit scheme

Kochi | Updated on April 13, 2020

CSB Bank has introduced a pre-approved gold credit scheme called ‘Akshaya Gold Credit Line (AGCL). CVR Rajendran, MD and CEO said: “We have conceptualised AGCL to help customers use family gold for personal or business needs. They can withdraw funds with their ATM/debit cards or transfer funds digitally. This will give customers on-the-spot financial support at reasonable rates of interest – applicable only on the amount they use.”

The product is available in all CSB bank branches across the country.

