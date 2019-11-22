CSB Bank IPO fully subscribed on first day of bidding

Kerala-based CSB Bank’s initial public offering was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Friday, with robust response coming in from retail investors.

The IPO received bids for 1,20,87,450 shares against the total issue size of 1,15,54,987 shares, reflecting 1.05 times subscription, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange. The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 10 per cent, while that for retail investors was subscribed 5.60 times.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares. PTI