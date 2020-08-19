CSB Bank post ₹54-crore net profit in Q1

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
After making healthy Covid-related provisions for standard assets on a proactive basis, the Kerala based CSB Bank has registered ₹54 crore net profit in Q1 of FY 21, the highest quarterly profit declared by the bank. The figure in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal was ₹19.5 crore
CVR Rajendran, Managing Director and CEO, said, “the results of the first quarter underlines the fact that the bank is now well entrenched in earnings growth path despite testing times. We have used to the maximum advantage the TLTRO window of RBI and the results are evident in the improved NIM, which has crossed four per cent. Going forward, the key focus this fiscal will be to grow the gold loan book taking advantage of the relaxations in LTV by RBI while remaining ever vigilant of gold price volatility.”
The operating profit increases from ₹40.1 crore to ₹129.1 crore, an increase of 221.85 per cent. It also registered an increase of 20.66 per cent over Q4 FY 20 due to improved NII and treasury profits.
In Q1 FY21, the bank earned NII of ₹185.3 crore as against ₹132.5 crore with an absolute growth of ₹52.80 crore.
The gross NPA decreased from ₹409 crore as on March 31 to ₹401 crore as on June 30. GNPA was ₹513 crore as on June 30. Net NPA decreased from ₹217 crore as on March 31 to ₹195 crore as on June 30, a decrease of 10 per cent. Capital Adequacy Ratio improves from 16.88 per cent as on June 30, 2019 to 18.93 per cent as on June 30 this year.
The reduction in CRAR from March level of 22.46 per cent is on account of the increased Non- SLR & AFS portfolios. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 232 per cent comfortably above the RBI requirement of 80 per cent. Deposits grew by ₹706 crore in April-August 2020, with a healthy growth rate of 4.50 per cent.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...