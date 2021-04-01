CSB Bank's deposits grow 21%, advances up 27% in FY21

Thrissur (Kerala), headquartered CSB Bank recorded a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits and a 27 per cent YoY rise in gross advances, as per its business updates for the year ended March 31, 2021.

As of March-end 2021, total deposits and gross advances stood at ₹19,140 crore (₹15,791 crore as at March-end 2020) and ₹14,645 crore (₹11,559 crore), respectively, the bank said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

Within total deposits, low-cost current account and savings deposits (CASA) were up 34 per cent YoY to ₹6,162 crore, and term deposits increased by 16 per cent YoY to ₹12,978 crore.

Advances against gold & gold jewellery soared 61.51 per cent YoY to ₹6,121 crore within gross advances.

The private sector bank said data in the business updates is provisional and is subject to audit by the Statutory Auditors.