Money & Banking

CSB Bank's deposits grow 21%, advances up 27% in FY21

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 01, 2021

Thrissur (Kerala), headquartered CSB Bank recorded a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits and a 27 per cent YoY rise in gross advances, as per its business updates for the year ended March 31, 2021.

As of March-end 2021, total deposits and gross advances stood at ₹19,140 crore (₹15,791 crore as at March-end 2020) and ₹14,645 crore (₹11,559 crore), respectively, the bank said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

Within total deposits, low-cost current account and savings deposits (CASA) were up 34 per cent YoY to ₹6,162 crore, and term deposits increased by 16 per cent YoY to ₹12,978 crore.

Advances against gold & gold jewellery soared 61.51 per cent YoY to ₹6,121 crore within gross advances.

The private sector bank said data in the business updates is provisional and is subject to audit by the Statutory Auditors.

Published on April 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

private banks
catholic syrian bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.