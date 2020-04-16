Money & Banking

Curtailed trading hours to continue till May 3, says RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

With the Government extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to continue with the curtailed trading hours (from 10 am to 2 pm) for the financial markets across the board.

“In view of the Government of India’s order that the lockdown will continue to be in force till May 3, it has been decided that the amended trading hours for various RBI regulated markets will continue to be effective till the close of business on April 30, (May 1, 2 and 3 are bank holidays),” the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI curtailed trading hours for the financial markets across the board to four hours (from 10 am to 2 pm) from April 7 to April 17 as the Covid-19 outbreak-related restrictions have resulted in dislocations, adversely impacting the functioning of the markets.

Published on April 16, 2020
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee sheds 43 paise to touch 76.44