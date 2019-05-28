Customer focus drives HDFC Life

For HDFC Life Insurance, believes that customer is at the centre of everything that the company does and is always guided by “customer centricity’ and ‘innovation’ as .

Parvez Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life, shared with BusinessLine the key features of its services strategy, which revolves around instant and round-the-clock availability for customers, simplified customer journeys, and offering a personalised customer experience devoid of fraud-related risks.

Service differentiators

Instant and Round the Clock Service: “Our endeavour is to be available for our customers on a 24X7 basis and provide instantaneous service. In view of the same, HDFC Life has invested in several robotics-based platforms across service touch points”, Mulla said.

HDFC Life’s customer service representatives are equipped with a mobile application ‘InstaServ’. This app saves the hassle of filling manual forms and documents can be electronically uploaded for processing saving time and effort for both the customer and the representative.

‘Elle’ — Chatbot based on Neuro Linguistic Programming and AI handles more than 35,000 unique customer interactions on a monthly basis.

HDFC Life’s Twitter bot 'Neo', has created a social media footprint for customer service whereby a customer can get access to view details pertaining to his policy.

For customers who prefer to reach out to the company on email, ‘SPOK’ — email bot, responds to thousands of emails every month. It sends out standardised responses and provides information directly to the customer reducing manual intervention thus leading to a faster and better quality response.

HDFC Life has also invested in service platforms which offer both self service and assisted modes of customer service.

Personalised Experience: HDFC Life has large and diverse customer base with varied service expectations across different customer segments. In view of the same the company has adopted an omni-channel service strategy which provides a personalised experience to customers based on their needs and preference.

More and more consumers today prefer independent self service modes since they are time and location agnostic. 'My Account' online customer portal provides self service options to customers right from looking up for policy related information to performing major service transactions without depending on an agent or the need of a physical branch.

For customers who prefer a face to face interaction, the company’s well trained customer service personnel are based out of 412 branches across the country to handle all customer requests and concerns.