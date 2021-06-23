Customer retention is a challenge for HFCs: Deepak Parekh

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh has highlighted the challenge for housing finance companies to retain customers amidst low-interest rates being offered by several banks and increased loan amounts.
“It would be of great comfort for all HFCs to have this issue put to rest,” Parekh said in a letter to shareholders.
“Another niggling point for HFCs is retention of customers. Lenders are susceptible to losing their existing customers to other players who often lure them through lower interest rates or increased loan amounts. As there are no prepayment penalties on floating rate loans, a lender can take over a home loan rather effortlessly,” Parekh said in a letter to shareholders.
Balance transfers only shift assets from one player to another, he said, adding that it does not increase home loans or home ownership at a system level.
“Yet, this is par for the course in a competitive business landscape,” Parekh said, pointing out that onboarding a home loan customer takes a great deal of effort and entails costs as well.
In his letter, which is a part of HDFC’s Annual Report 2020-21, Parekh also highlighted other regulatory issues but said these are his personal views.
Despite differences in interpreting regulations, Parekh said that non-banking financial companies, including HFCs,follow Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS), which is still not aligned with the prudential guidelines.
“This results in differences in opinions between the inspection teams, regulated entities and even the auditors,” he said, adding that it may be prudent to resolve these issues sooner than later.
He also said that the insurance loan to a home loan customer should be considered as an integral component of a housing loan and be permitted to be classified accordingly.
“Currently, an insurance loan given to a home loan borrower is considered as a non-housing loan. Insurance is voluntary for a home loan borrower,” he said.
Parekh further said that the current regulatory framework might have the unintended consequence of penalising a HFC for maintaining excess liquidity.
“Larger amounts of liquidity are being held by HFCs out of abundant precaution,” he said, adding that a minor tweak which could exclude surplus liquid balances from total assets to arrive at prescribed limits would go a long way in helping HFCs.
Parekh also remained optimistic about the demand for home loans despite the resurgence of Covid infections.
“Despite the economy contracting 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, the demand for home loans surpassed all expectations. Going forward, the risks of recurring waves of infections may result in temporary set-backs, but the inherent demand for homes loans remains stronger than ever,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...